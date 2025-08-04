Londonderry based National Windscreen acquired by Cary Group with Northern Ireland team to remain in place under the new ownership

Leading provider of sustainable solutions for vehicle glass repair and replacement Cary Group has completed the acquisition of Western AG Ltd, a well-established business operating as National Windscreens in Northern Ireland.

The deal marks the final step in Cary Group’s long-term strategy to fully integrate the National Windscreens network across the UK.

Western AG, which has provided windscreen fitting services for more than two decades, was founded 23 years ago and built a strong presence in Northern Ireland under the leadership of its owners, Frazer Follis and Barry Loughran.

The acquisition by Cary Group, headquartered in Sweden, marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion in the UK market. The group began consolidating members of the National Windscreens consortium seven years ago and now completes the full integration of the network with the inclusion of Western AG.

"Cary Group has invested significantly in the UK, having started the consolidation of the National Windscreens members seven years ago, and with this latest acquisition we are in a fantastic position to enhance further the service for our customers," said Stuart Boon, managing director at Cary Group UK.

“We look forward to building on the strong foundations Western AG has established.”

As part of the transition, Barry Loughran will maintain ties with Western AG through a multi-year supply agreement via his distribution business, ESG. Meanwhile, finance director Frazer Follis and general manager Peter McGeown will continue in their roles and will be integrated into the wider Cary Group UK structure.

The move is expected to strengthen Cary Group’s operational capabilities in Northern Ireland and improve service coverage for customers across the UK, while maintaining the local expertise and service standards that Western AG is known for.