A Northern Ireland family-run hotel group has acquired the Armagh City Hotel for an undisclosed sum.

The directors of the McKeever Hotel Group confirmed today (Tuesday) that they have bought the popular city centre hotel from its former owners, Kieran McAnallan, Felix Mooney, Brian McCormack, and Ernie Fisher.

The Armagh City Hotel, which has a team of 160 staff, has been an established and well-loved part of the Armagh community since it first opened 23 years ago.

Renowned for its extensive function suites which can cater for up to 1200 guests, it has been the chosen venue for large scale events and celebrations, hosting sell-out celebrity concerts, sporting events, press conferences and political gatherings.

Welcoming the Armagh City Hotel and its team to the McKeever Hotel Group, a delighted Eddie McKeever, managing director, said: “We know there has been much speculation about the change of ownership and we’re delighted to finally be in a position to confirm that this great hotel is now part of the McKeever portfolio.

“We have always been clear about our strategy to expand our reach in the local hospitality sector by investing in hotels which are aligned with our ‘We Do More’ culture. And this is the case in the Armagh City Hotel which has a strong history of service excellence, professionalism and community service.

“As part of this important development, we want to extend a warm welcome to the entire workforce who have been central to the success of Armagh City Hotel, helping to shape its reputation and build customer loyalty.”

Expressing their confidence in the new owners, Kieran McAnallan, Felix Mooney, Brian McCormack, and Ernie Fisher, added: “We are delighted that the McKeever team is now at the helm of the Armagh City Hotel. We are confident that their combined experience, knowledge and family-focused approach will be fundamental in driving this great facility, and its loyal workforce, forward.