The £13.3m heritage-led transformation brings 40,000sqft of creative space to life, with historic factory buildings reimagined as Canopy — set to open in autumn 2025

Northern Ireland construction firm Henry Brothers has handed over a new workspace development in Leicester which has been created from a cluster of heritage buildings.

The stunning conversion at the former Pilot House site on King Street – now named Canopy – is due to open in autumn 2025, with nine of the 25 available workspaces for creative businesses already let.

The architects and multidisciplinary practice behind the project, rg+p, was the first business to sign up for a tenancy at Canopy.

Managing director of Henry Brothers Ian Taylor said: “We are incredibly proud to have delivered Canopy, which will breathe new life into this area of Leicester.

“The retention of important heritage features like parquet flooring, bricks and beams in the development has created a unique and inviting space for creative businesses, along with visitors who will use the café, meeting rooms, event spaces and conference facilities.

“This project strengthens our portfolio of work in Leicester, and it has been good to work with the city council and our construction partners to deliver such a wonderful scheme which offers such potential for the city.

Leicester City Council is leading the £13.3 million project to transform the cluster of council-owned former factory buildings into a new development offering 40,000sqft of high-quality accommodation for creative businesses in the heart of the city centre.

The ambitious redevelopment will offer a range of attractive workspaces, alongside meeting rooms and conference facilities, a co-working lounge, reception area and outdoor courtyard.

The public will also be able to enjoy Canopy’s central hub area which will offer event and exhibition space and a café.

Existing heritage features – including exposed brick and beams and original parquet flooring – have been retained. These have been complemented with bold and contemporary elements including a stunning glazed roof in the central hub area and a new entrance on King Street.

The design of the new development was developed by rg+p which won the contract following a competitive tendering exercise. The practice will relocate its Leicester studio to Canopy, while maintaining its London and Birmingham studios.