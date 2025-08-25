This is the first shopping centre in Northern Ireland that BHF has traded in and the charity is inviting the local community to come along, explore the quality stock at great prices and help support life-saving heart and circulatory disease research

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Heart Foundation (BHF) is expanding its portfolio of shops in Northern Ireland by unveiling a brand new 1,000 square-foot store in Newtownards.

The shop, which will be located at Ards Shopping Centre, is open and BHF is hoping the new shop will be at the centre of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first shopping centre in Northern Ireland that BHF has traded in and the charity is inviting the local community to come along, explore the quality stock at great prices and help support life-saving heart and circulatory disease research.

Louise Ball, regional manager at British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re so excited to be opening our new store in Newtownards. Our team has worked incredibly hard to get everything ready, and we can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors.

“By shopping and donating with us, you’re helping to fund vital research that keeps hearts beating and joining the Reuse Revolution - giving items a second life and supporting a more sustainable future.”

Fearghal McKinney, head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, explained: “We have been very keen to put a shop in the Newtownards area for a number of years and it’s fantastic to have found a great unit and location in this very busy and popular shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Heart Foundation (BHF) is expanding its portfolio of shops in Northern Ireland by unveiling a brand new 1,000 square-foot store in Newtownards. Pictured is Rachel Lowry, shop manager, Louise McNabb Cardwell area support manager, Kellie Armstrong MLA, Professor David Grieve Queen's University Belfast, Fearghal McKinney, head of BHF NI, Jim Shannon MP, Michelle McIlveen MLA and Louise Ball, regional manager retail

“This is a welcome addition to our seven other stores located across Northern Ireland and the second one in Co. Down, alongside our Bangor shop.”

Fearghal added: “We look forward to welcoming people to the store to shop with us and also donate any preloved items. All of this will help fund our vital research that supports the 225,000 people living here with heart and circulatory conditions.”

BHF are looking for generous donations from the public and the store is ideally located with ample parking at Ards shopping centre car park.