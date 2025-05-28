The owners of EDŌ restaurant have expanded their Belfast city centre presence with the opening of Beau in Cathedral Quarter following a significant investment into fit-out. Credit: Elaine Hill Photography

Following a major investment, acclaimed restaurateurs Charlotte Noren and Jonny Elliott unveil Beau – a stunning new culinary destination bringing elevated dining to Warehouse Lane

The owners of EDŌ restaurant have expanded their Belfast city centre presence with the opening of Beau in Cathedral Quarter following a significant investment into fit-out.

This exciting development is highly-acclaimed owners Charlotte Noren and Jonny Elliott’s second restaurant in the city, with EDŌ continuing to trade successfully on Upper Queen Street.

Located at a 2,000 sq ft unit which the business duo has leased on Warehouse Lane, adjacent to the popular Muddlers Club, Beau opened on May 20 following a high-quality fit-out that delivers an elevated dining experience in a stylish, meticulously designed space.

CBRE NI advised on the transaction that supports the growth of an exciting local brand while enhancing the city’s dynamic hospitality landscape.

Commenting on the deal, Stephen Smith, associate director at CBRE NI, said: “CBRE NI is proud to have delivered this letting, helping to bring a standout culinary concept to one of Belfast’s most exciting locations.

“Beau is a significant vote of confidence in the city’s hospitality sector, and a testament to the strength of local operators who continue to innovate and invest.

“This new addition will not only enrich the Cathedral Quarter’s offering, but also further elevate Belfast’s reputation as a vibrant food destination."

Beau will be led by chef/owner Charlotte Noren, whose pedigree in the restaurant industry was further enhanced when she featured recently on ‘Great British Menu’ and will echo EDŌ’s renowned standard of excellence and warm hospitality.

A spokesperson for Beau added: "We are incredibly excited to open Beau and continue our journey in Belfast’s dynamic food scene.