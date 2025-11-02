Lurgan-based GCD Technologies wins Small Tech Company of the Year at the UK Business Tech Awards. Pictured is Conor Owens, account manager at GCD, and Melissa Devlin, GCD's marketing manager

GCD Technologies recognised for excellence in AI-driven development and sustainable growth strategy..and there’s more to come!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lurgan-based custom software specialist GCD Technologies has scooped Tech Company of the Year (Small) at the 2025 UK Business Tech Awards which celebrate the best of the UK’s technology sector.

Operating for over 25 years, GCD Technologies is an innovation and technology partner for many leading organisations, offering a full suite of software services, from AI strategy and development, custom digital products and apps, to digital transformation projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its clients range from startups with innovative app ideas to enterprises searching for a digital partner and include Coca Cola, Fane Valley and McCauslands.

Lurgan-based GCD Technologies wins Small Tech Company of the Year at the UK Business Tech Awards. Pictured is the GCD team celebrating winning at the UK Business Tech Award

Having grown to a team of over 50, the firm has doubled down on its efforts to provide forward-thinking solutions, particularly around practical AI integration.

Delighted with the recent win, Andrew Gough, managing director at GCD Technologies said: “This award not only recognises the dedication we have to providing the best services to our clients, but reflects our ongoing commitment to our team, our growth and becoming a leader in innovation.

“The custom software landscape is evolving rapidly, and in response we’ve devised a bold, future-focused strategic plan designed to drive sustainable growth and position us as leaders in smart, scalable software development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its 2024/2025 financial results, GCD Technologies hit a milestone by increasing revenue by 11% from 2023/2024 results, with this strategic plan designed to scale the business for even further growth.