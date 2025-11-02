'We have ambitious plans in a competitive market that’s shifting day-by-day': Following its UK Business Tech Awards win, Lurgan software firm outlines a bold plan to lead in AI and digital transformation
Lurgan-based custom software specialist GCD Technologies has scooped Tech Company of the Year (Small) at the 2025 UK Business Tech Awards which celebrate the best of the UK’s technology sector.
Operating for over 25 years, GCD Technologies is an innovation and technology partner for many leading organisations, offering a full suite of software services, from AI strategy and development, custom digital products and apps, to digital transformation projects.
Its clients range from startups with innovative app ideas to enterprises searching for a digital partner and include Coca Cola, Fane Valley and McCauslands.
Having grown to a team of over 50, the firm has doubled down on its efforts to provide forward-thinking solutions, particularly around practical AI integration.
Delighted with the recent win, Andrew Gough, managing director at GCD Technologies said: “This award not only recognises the dedication we have to providing the best services to our clients, but reflects our ongoing commitment to our team, our growth and becoming a leader in innovation.
“The custom software landscape is evolving rapidly, and in response we’ve devised a bold, future-focused strategic plan designed to drive sustainable growth and position us as leaders in smart, scalable software development.”
In its 2024/2025 financial results, GCD Technologies hit a milestone by increasing revenue by 11% from 2023/2024 results, with this strategic plan designed to scale the business for even further growth.
Andrew added: “We have ambitious plans in a competitive market that’s shifting day-by-day. Recognition from the UK Business Tech Awards motivates us to keep doing what we’re doing and committing to what we do best; building adaptive, high-quality software for a complex and evolving world.”