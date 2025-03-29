Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portstewart's Post Office is set to reopen next week under new management, providing a vital service to the community after a brief closure.

The branch, located at 90 The Promenade, will open its doors on Wednesday, April 2 at 9am.

This follows a temporary closure earlier this month due to operational reasons. The reopening restores a wide range of Post Office services to the area, which residents and businesses have been eagerly awaiting.

The opening hours will remain as Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 4.30pm.

Janese Sung, the Post Office area change manager, expressed her excitement about the reopening, stating, “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Portstewart as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

It was also confirmed that it was a "temporary postmaster at this stage”, with no further details available at this time.