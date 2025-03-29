'We know how important a Post Office is to a community': Popular seaside town service to re-open under new temporary management

By Claire Cartmill
Published 29th Mar 2025, 18:40 GMT
Delight as Portstewart's Post Office to reopen next week under new management, providing a vital service to the community after a brief closure

Portstewart's Post Office is set to reopen next week under new management, providing a vital service to the community after a brief closure.

The branch, located at 90 The Promenade, will open its doors on Wednesday, April 2 at 9am.

This follows a temporary closure earlier this month due to operational reasons. The reopening restores a wide range of Post Office services to the area, which residents and businesses have been eagerly awaiting.

Portstewart's Post Office is set to reopen next week under new management, providing a vital service to the community after a brief closure
The opening hours will remain as Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 4.30pm.

Janese Sung, the Post Office area change manager, expressed her excitement about the reopening, stating, “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Portstewart as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

It was also confirmed that it was a "temporary postmaster at this stage”, with no further details available at this time.

The reopening has been met with widespread approval, with local residents, tourists and politicians all welcoming the return of the much-needed service.

