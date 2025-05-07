'We look forward to many more successful years': Belfast community store turns 30 years and reveals revamp and upgrade this summer
Spar University Avenue in Belfast recently marked a major milestone – 30 years of serving the local community – with a vibrant fun day packed with giveaways, competitions, and charity fundraising.
The store, a staple for Belfast’s student population, celebrated the occasion by giving back to its loyal shoppers. Activities included an exciting raffle and a spin-the-wheel competition where visitors had the chance to win Belsonic tickets, in-store vouchers, and spot prizes. The team from Barista Bar joined in the festivities, handing out free coffee and goodie bags.
In support of Spar NI’s charity partner, Marie Curie, the store hosted in-store collections and a charity raffle, raising over £300 for the organisation’s vital services.
Shoppers were treated to samples from the store’s latest food offerings, including the new Scrocchiarella pizza range and The Kitchen’s Chicken Curry.
The celebrations also highlighted the upcoming refurbishment of the store, with an upgraded Kitchen Quarter brand and enhanced Deli and Feed Me Now selections set to launch by September.
Pat McKillop, speaking on behalf of the store, said: “It was fantastic to celebrate our anniversary with our shoppers. We love being a hub for the Belfast students and wanted to give back to them for their support over the years.
"We also chose to fundraise for Marie Curie, such a deserving charity helping so many families across the country. We want to thank our shoppers for their generosity and look forward to many more successful years.”
