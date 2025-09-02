Kainos Group has issued a trading update (image credit: Pixabay)

Kainos Group expects full-year revenues at top end of forecasts amid strong demand and project growth across all divisions

Northern Ireland IT provider Kainos Group has reported a ‘further sequential improvement’ in its performance in its latest update.

In a trading update, the listed group which is headquartered in Belfast said it now expects revenues for the year ending 31 March 2026 at the upper end of consensus forecasts, driven by stronger sales in the period from 1 April 2025 to date.

Adjusted pre-tax profit is also expected to be in-line with current forecasts.

Kainos said that, with projects mobilising across all three divisions, it was recruiting for additional staff and increasing its short-term use of contractors to support both growth and a strong pipeline.

A statement from Kainos said: "Our long-term customer relationships, combined with the commitment of our people, continue to drive valuable outcomes. We remain grateful for the trust our customers place in us and for the energy and talent of our colleagues.

"Although the macro-economic environment has improved, volatility persists, and we continue to balance growth, international expansion, investment and profitability against this backdrop.

"Kainos continues to operate in markets with clear long-term structural drivers, including the emerging opportunities from wider AI adoption. We remain confident in our strategy to capture and deliver on these opportunities.

"Backed by a robust backlog, healthy pipeline, solid balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation, and strong cash flow, we have a firm foundation from which to drive long-term shareholder value.”