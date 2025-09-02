'We remain grateful for the trust our customers place in us': Belfast IT firm praises customer trust and strong sales momentum as it eyes upper-end revenue forecasts for 2026
Northern Ireland IT provider Kainos Group has reported a ‘further sequential improvement’ in its performance in its latest update.
In a trading update, the listed group which is headquartered in Belfast said it now expects revenues for the year ending 31 March 2026 at the upper end of consensus forecasts, driven by stronger sales in the period from 1 April 2025 to date.
Adjusted pre-tax profit is also expected to be in-line with current forecasts.
Kainos said that, with projects mobilising across all three divisions, it was recruiting for additional staff and increasing its short-term use of contractors to support both growth and a strong pipeline.
A statement from Kainos said: "Our long-term customer relationships, combined with the commitment of our people, continue to drive valuable outcomes. We remain grateful for the trust our customers place in us and for the energy and talent of our colleagues.
"Although the macro-economic environment has improved, volatility persists, and we continue to balance growth, international expansion, investment and profitability against this backdrop.
"Kainos continues to operate in markets with clear long-term structural drivers, including the emerging opportunities from wider AI adoption. We remain confident in our strategy to capture and deliver on these opportunities.
"Backed by a robust backlog, healthy pipeline, solid balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation, and strong cash flow, we have a firm foundation from which to drive long-term shareholder value.”
The news follows a challenging period, where Kainos’ board moved to reappoint Brendan Mooney as CEO in December, before signing off on nearly 200 job cuts in April.