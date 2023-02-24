The hospitality premises at Browndod Road, Mounthill, has been given the go-ahead by the local government authority as a place for marriage ceremonies and civil partnership registrations.

Permission was granted at last week’s meeting of the council’s Direct Services Committee after the outlet was inspected.

No objections were received from the PSNI or Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service or from members of public when a notice was displayed outside the building.

Billy Andy's. Image by Google

Approval has been granted for a three-year period.

Commenting on social media, Billy Andy’s says: “We are now catering for unique country chic weddings from 30 to 60 guests with formal dining and 60 to 110 guests, informal dining.”

Ceremonies will take place on site from March.

Meanwhile, hospitality businesses are being reminded that those who wish to place tables and chairs on a public footpath in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area require a pavement licence. Barriers are required to contain furniture within a licensed area as a safety consideration for other pavement users.

Currently, there are 27 pavement cafe licences in Mid and East Antrim Borough.

A report to councillors says: “The licensing process for pavement cafes encourages and supports business and tourism potential within the borough but at the same time, ensures that pavement cafe licences are properly administered and managed to minimise any adverse impact on others.”