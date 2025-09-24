From student freebies to family fun, CastleCourt Shopping Centre Belfast’s favourite shopping centre rolls out the red carpet this Thursday night..with savings of up to 50% across top brands

Belfast shopping centre CastleCourt is preparing for the return of its highly anticipated annual discount night, taking place tomorrow (Thursday) from 5pm to 9pm.

Traditionally a key date for students settling into the city, this year’s event is open to everyone – with plenty of exclusive offers and entertainment planned throughout the evening.

Designed to welcome thousands of new students to Belfast, the event will feature major discounts across many of CastleCourt’s most popular retailers.

Shoppers can expect savings such as 20% off at New Look, Vanilla, Jack & Jones, Yankee Candle, and Schuh (including Schuh Kids, with some exclusions). Other offers include up to 20% off at BPerfect Megastore, 10% off at MINISO and Eatao, buy one get one half price on selected toys at The Entertainer, 20% off at Rhiannon’s Cakes & Bakes, and up to £100 savings on selected tour operators at Hays Travel (terms and conditions apply). Jacqueline Rooney Art will be offering up to 50% off prints, while Miss Glam is offering 10% off everything in store.

Centre manager Leona Barr said: “This is one of the biggest nights of the year for us, and we’re excited to welcome everyone.

"A majority of our stores are offering big discounts for four hours only, while throughout the mall, we will have giveaways and goodie bags, plus sampling and entertainment for our visitors to enjoy.

"Our annual discount night is also a chance for those new to the city to check out our fantastic retail and leisure facilities, including our newest stores from Vanilla to Trespass and TK Maxx, plus The Avenue cinema and our range of restaurants and cafes on site.

"While our Discount Night is for everyone, we know thousands of students have just arrived in the city as our new neighbours and this is a great chance for them to see what CastleCourt can offer them all year.”

The evening promises more than just shopping. There will be a live DJ bringing the energy, free candyfloss and face painting for families, and activations from well-known brands including Red Bull, Hooch and Boost.

Pop-up stalls from Lusso Tan, Rita Grace Jewellery and Tullyhaze will also be featured. Plus, the first 600 students through the doors with valid student ID will receive an exclusive goodie bag.