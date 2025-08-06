Paul and Clare Vallely, the owners of Kukoon in Newry have deemed this Friday a special day for their business where 100% of all revenue will go to Oxfam to support our Gaza appeal

Northern Ireland's largest rug retailer Kukoon has partnered with Oxfam Ireland to raise funds for much-needed humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

Paul and Clare Vallely, the owners of Kukoon in Newry have deemed this Friday, August 8 a special day for their business where 100% of all revenue will go to Oxfam to support our Gaza appeal.

Oxfam’s CEO, Jim Clarken said: “This is a remarkable act of generosity by Clare and Paul Valley of Kukoon. Not content to be privately appalled by the genocide and starvation of the people of Gaza they have chosen to act in the most practical and meaningful way.

“Oxfam has been able to provide life-saving assistance to over 1.3 million Gazans over the past 20 months though our local partners. We continue to carry out emergency water trucking, water infrastructure repairs, sanitation works and provide cash and health assistance despite the recent blockade.

“Every single customer of Kukoon on Friday the 8th of August will be able to join us in continuing to get this aid to the civilians of Gaza. We can and will make a real difference with your support.”

Any and all purchase made from Kukoon on Friday, August 8 will go 100% towards Oxfam’s Gaza Crisis appeal.

Oxfam Ireland is proud to partner with Co Down company Kukoon to raise funds for much-needed humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. Pictured is Kukoon owners, brother and sister duo Paul and Clare Vallely

Kukoon’s target is to raise £40,000 on Friday.

Clare Walsh and Paul Vallely of Kukoon added: “We’ve watched the situation unfold with heavy hearts. Children should never be caught in conflict and what’s happening right now is deeply wrong. We want to stand for compassion, care and what’s right.”

Every £9 raised can support 10 families to access water for a day or one family for a week while £43 can provide one family with ready-to-eat food parcels for a week.

Those not in need of a rug or not in position to buy one can support our Gaza appeal by signing our petition here.