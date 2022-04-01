Where’s the cheapest fuel in Northern Ireland? Here’s the full breakdown just as the oil price surge passes its peak

The cost of 500 litres of home heating oil now, and a year ago (data from Consumer Council)

The cost of diesel, petrol, and home heating oil has been rising steadily for a year – with a particularly sharp spike in the last couple of months.

Heating oil in particular had rocketed in price.

Here is what the hard data from the Consumer Council shows:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price per litre of diesel now and 12 months ago (data from the Consumer Council)

The average price of 500 litres of home heating fuel in Northern Ireland stood at just over £192 in late March 2021.

By late February this year it had slowly risen to £320 – before suddenly leaping up to almost £663 by March 10.

However, in the weeks since it has begun settling back down again and now stands at just under £436.

When it comes to petrol, the average price per litre in late March 2021 was 121.6p.

Price per litre of petrol now and 12 months ago (data from the Consumer Council)

It gradually crept up and up until surging to a high of 165.1p on March 24, 2022.

But it has now dropped to 161.7p as of March 31.

It is much the same story when it comes to diesel. In late March 2021, the average price per litre was 124.2p.

This then spiralled upward to a high of 176.2p on March 24, 2022.

Price of 500 litres of home heating oil in Northern Ireland (data from the Consumer Council)

But as of March 31 it had dropped to 174.3p, indicating the price surge could be starting to correct itself.

The Consumer Council noted that the government had cut duty on motor fuel by five pence per litre, with effect from March 23.

Asked if this is the sole cause of the drop in fuel costs, it said it could not be sure, and other factors may be at work.

In terms of where the cheapest and most expensive fuel it to be found right now, the data shows:

Price of petrol in Northern Ireland over time (data from the Consumer Council)

Magherafelt has the highest average diesel price (184.6ppl) with the lowest being Newtownabbey (168.9ppl).

Ballycastle has the highest average petrol price (166.9ppl) and Newry the lowest (153.9ppl).

For home fuel, Newry Mourne and Down was the most expensive area (average price of 500 litres, £445.78) and Derry City and Strabane was the cheapest (£424.50).

More from this reporter:

Price of diesel in Northern Ireland over time (data from the Consumer Council)

For more political news, click here:

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.