Leading commercial property agent CBRE NI has supported Stantec with the move to 25 Talbot Street which follows multiple project and framework wins in the water industry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting, has opened its new Belfast office to support an increasing number of colleagues and its market expansion across Northern Ireland.

In the city’s culturally renowned Cathedral Quarter, the company’s Belfast office is the new workplace for up to 60 Stantec colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading commercial property agent CBRE NI has supported Stantec with the move. The space on 25 Talbot Street follows multiple project and framework wins in the water industry for Stantec. The interdisciplinary firm is now gearing up to leverage cross-sector opportunities in the community development, energy, and transport sectors.

With more than 450 offices around the world, Stantec provides a range of sustainable planning, design, and engineering services for clients across the built environment. From nature-based solutions that help reduce pressure on wastewater networks and energy recovery projects, to sustainable transport, and active travel schemes, the company is supporting communities in becoming more resilient.

Stantec is working with Northern Ireland Water (NIW) on its Major Projects Partnership Framework as part of the ‘One Team’, supporting the upgrade of vital Wastewater Treatment Works. The firm was also recently appointed to NIW’s Professional Services Framework.

Stantec’s new Belfast office has been designed with collaboration and workplace wellbeing in mind, featuring a number of focus areas and open spaces to support a positive hybrid working model. The Cathedral Quarter was chosen by Stantec due to its accessible location and proximity to local amenities and public transport networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting, has opened its new Belfast office. Pictured is David Wright, director at CBRE NI, who supported Stantec with the relocation, and Simon Dickson, Stantec’s operations director and Belfast office lead

“We know that colleagues in Belfast love working on influential major projects that have a meaningful and visible impact on their own communities,” said Mark Carlisle, regional director for Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“We needed a space that would allow us to expand but would also appeal to the next generation of designers, planners, environmental consultants, and engineers. Our new Talbot Street office gives us the perfect opportunity to do this as we support our clients while diversifying our offering across the region.”

“This really is a beautiful new space and reflects our aspirational outlook in Northern Ireland. As we continue to expand our market presence and influence, we’re looking forward to hosting our partners and clients in the cultural heart of Belfast,” added Simon Dickson, Stantec’s operations director and office lead for the Belfast office.

David Wright, director at CBRE NI, continued: “We’re pleased to have supported Stantec in securing its new Belfast office. This modern workspace aligns with Stantec’s vision of fostering collaboration and innovation, and it also reflects the company’s commitment to the Northern Ireland market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The building’s location not only offers excellent access to local amenities and public transport, but also positions Stantec at the heart of Belfast’s dynamic business community. As demand within the office space sector continues to rise and more and more companies encourage their staff to return to the office, it is wonderful to see Stantec establish a new base in Belfast. We look forward to seeing Stantec thrive in this fresh space and continue making a positive impact across the region.”

John Wallace, founder of Incline Space, spoke around his firm’s completion of the fit out of the new space: “It’s been a pleasure working with Stantec to deliver a workspace that truly reflects the company’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to sustainability.

“Each design element for this space has been carefully considered to ensure that the office meets the needs of Stantec’s growing team. We’re proud to have played a role in creating an environment that supports both innovation and employee wellbeing in the heart of Belfast.”