​Workers at a long-running bottling plant in Co Armagh are said to be “devastated” by news of the business going bust – with the boss blaming it on somebody contaminating their water supply.

Classic Mineral Water, based in Church Place in Lurgan town centre, is going into administration, with the loss of scores of jobs, after months of production trouble.

Their still-and-sparkling bottled water range is for sale in shops across the Province, including Tesco, Lidl, and Dunnes Stores.

The firm describes itself as “Ireland’s oldest water bottling company,” dating back to 1948 when it sold soft drinks.

The logo of the Classic Mineral Water Company Ltd

The firm was registered with Companies House – the official roster of UK firms – in 1976.

Its website says that, in 1980, it decided to expand its products after discovering a chalk aquifer 150m (500ft) underground.

Its water is drawn from four boreholes at its factory site in Lurgan.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said news of the closure comes as a “shock”.

Bottle preparation at the Lurgan factory

“My heart goes out to the employees, many of whom have dedicated years of service and now find themselves facing an uncertain future,” she said on Wednesday.

"Understandably, they are devastated and worried about what lies ahead.

“The news comes as a shock to many, given the popularity and reputation of the brand within the local area. The suddenness of the announcement has left workers and suppliers devastated and uncertain about what the future holds.

"With families to support and bills to pay, the impact on the lives of these workers is significant.”

She has called for both the Department for Economy and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to provide “answers and support” to them. to those affected. She emphasised the need for immediate assistance and clarity, stating,

"We need answers and support for these workers now more than ever. The community is anxiously awaiting more information about the circumstances surrounding the closure. I will work to support those affected and continue advocating for the employees and pressing for a resolution.