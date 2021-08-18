Wrightbus jobs boost as firm ‘back from edge’

The TUV leader was amongst those hailing the talent of the workforce after the company announced its plans to hire another 300 staff.

The Co Antrim company will also convert 120 existing temporary jobs into permanent positions as it looks to ramp up production at its Ballymena headquarters after winning a string of orders.

The firm, which was bought out of administration by green entrepreneur Jo Bamford in October 2019, had just 56 members of staff when he took over. But after a period of growth driven by the development of the world’s first hydrogen double decker bus, and an electric double decker bus, the firm is on track to have 930 permanent employees once the new positions have been filled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrightbus

Wrightbus hopes the job roles, which will include skilled, semi-skilled, general operators and support staff, will all be filled in 2022.

Mr Allister said: “The plans to create 300 new jobs at Wrightbus is most welcome. A few short years ago this was a company on the edge but, as this news underscores, they have fought back and are now securing substantial orders. The talent of the workforce is clear. This is a company with real potential, at the cutting edge of green technology. With a strong order book, things are looking up.”

Mayor William McCaughey said the creation of hundreds of new jobs is “testament to the outstanding resilience and ambition of the business, its leadership and its employees”.