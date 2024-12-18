4 Corners Festival bringing young people together through sports

The 2025 4 Corners Festival is set to bring young people from local communities across Belfast together through the medium of sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 13th year, the 4 Corners Festival was conceived as a way to inspire people from across the city to transform it for the peace and wellbeing of all.

The festival, which features a range of music, discussion, sport and faith-inspired events, will run from January 31 to February 9, 2025 in venues in all four corners of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the many activities taking place within the festival is the Game of 4 Corners on Wednesday, February 5 from 6-9pm, which sees young people from all areas of Belfast brought together through the power of sports.

From left brother and sister Abdelmonieum and Maryam Salman, Ed Petersen (4 Corners Festival) and Joshua Curtis

PeacePlayers NI are facilitating the event, open to all young people aged 11 to 14, of sport and team activities, focusing on positive lessons and outcomes, on and off the court.

Games such as Gaelic football, soccer, basketball and rugby will be played by integrated teams from Belfast as well as having on-site PeacePlayers Coaches and mentors to help participants throughout the 3-hour long event.

During the event the young people will hear inspiring stories from local sportsmen and women and be encouraged to consider how they can contribute to a positive culture on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Harper, PeacePlayers Managing Director, said he’s delighted to once again work with the 4 Corners Festival team to co-design an exciting and high energy event.

He said: "PeacePlayers coaches will be on hand to lend their expertise of facilitating fun, engaging and inclusive peace building through sport activities, to exploring, through a sporting lens, this year's theme of home.

“We are super excited to support and to be a part of what will be an amazing event.”

Pre-registration is required for this event which is open to individuals and youth groups from across Belfast. Visit the 4 Corners Festival website for details on how to register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Petersen of Clonard Monastery, representing the 4 Corners Festival, explained that the event is aimed at bringing young people from all communities, backgrounds and corners of the city together.

He said: “I love the overall ethos of the 4 Corners Festival to encourage all of us to get out of our corner of the city, not only just the geographical corner of the city to experience other parts of Belfast but also just around other ideas and opportunities.

“Young people can meet new people and explore various different subject matters together with people from different areas of Belfast or even beyond.”

This year’s programme revolves around the central theme of HOME?, an exploration of the complex and multifaceted idea of a place which holds both connection and disjointedness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the organisers 2025’s theme of HOME? is deeply rooted in Scripture, offering a spiritual dimension to the conversation, with passages like Psalm 68:6 and Revelation 21:3 forming an inspiring foundation for many of the festival’s events.

4 Corners Festival is supported by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund, The Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund and Belfast City Council Good Relations Fund, St Anne's Cathedral Sitout and Linen Quarter BID.