Accolade Community Orchestra set to perform Winter Concert in Banbridge

Accolade Community Orchestra has been a vibrant part of the Banbridge area for over 10 years, uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures through the joy of music. This inclusive group encompasses a choir, an orchestra, and even a ukulele ensemble, creating a welcoming space for anyone interested in expressing themselves through the arts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is now preparing for their annual winter concert, scheduled to take place on Monday, December 9th, at 7:30 PM in Banbridge.

Following the concert’s popularity in 2023, Accolade Community Orchestra will return to Bannside Presbyterian Church for a second year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the musical direction of Kim Scott, the Accolade Banbridge Community Orchestra continues to thrive. After the departure of founding members Nikolay and Vessie Ivanov, who returned to their home country of Bulgaria, the orchestra has embraced new leadership while maintaining its commitment to fostering community spirit.

User (UGC) Submitted

Speaking to UrbanABC, Kim said, “we have a fantastic group of people who have put in long hours of practice for this years concert.

“We are always keen to recruit new musicians and welcome all adult members who have been playing for years, those who are returning to their instrument, or who have taken up an instrument in later life.

“The only requirement would be that they have been playing for a couple of years. We have both amateurs and professional/semi-professional players, and our members range in age from 20s right up to 70s”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2024, Accolade Community Orchestra celebrated festival success by securing first place at Warrenpoint Feis. The musical group triumphed in the Instrumental Ensemble open category, impressing judges with their performances of ‘Moon River’ and Shostakovich’s ‘The Second Waltz.’