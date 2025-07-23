Asda colleagues and customers team up for Bangor community clean up
As part of a month-long series of clean-ups across the country this July, the team of eight Asda colleagues and six customers collected eight bags of rubbish from local beauty spot Castle Park as well as the store’s town centre carpark.
The Bangor litter pick was part of a nationwide drive that will see more than 350 Asda stores across the UK team up with grassroots groups and local volunteers to clean up their communities, helping people to come together and take pride in where they live.
Ami Craig, Community Champion, Asda Bangor worked with colleagues from Antrim, Dundonald, Downpatrick, Kilkeel, Larne and Belfast’s Shore Road to organise the community clean up in County Down.
Ami said: “We had eight colleagues and six customers take part in the litter pick, collecting eight bags of rubbish - including glass bottles - from Asda Bangor’s Car Park and around Castle Park in Bangor, walking all the way to the Walled Garden and back.
“It was great to have the support of my fellow Community Champions, some of whom travelled a long way to help. Castle Park is a busy area, and we were delighted to make it a little safer by removing harmful waste like glass."