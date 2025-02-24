At just 24, Belfast entrepreneur is making Northern Ireland sparkle with new business launch

While many people his age are still figuring out their next steps, Aidan is rolling up his sleeves and launching My Property Pros (MPP) South Belfast and Lisburn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 24 years old, Aidan Davis is making bold moves and taking his future into his own hands.

While many people his age are still figuring out their next steps, Aidan’s rolling up his sleeves and launching My Property Pros (MPP) South Belfast and Lisburn – an exterior property cleaning service with a fresh, reliable approach. From windows to rooftops, Aidan is on a mission to make homes and businesses look their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan might be young, but he’s no amateur. Nearly four years ago, he started out in the trade working alongside his dad, Will, at MPP Newtownabbey, learning the ropes the hands-on way. He later landed a role at the brand’s head office and played an integral part in propelling My Property Pros to new heights across the entire UK. Now, with experience under his belt and big ideas of his own, Aidan’s taking the plunge into business ownership, determined to make his own mark.

Aidan Davis

“Owning my own business has always been a dream of mine, but seeing how much of a difference great service can make in people’s lives inspired me to put my plans into action sooner rather than later. I’m passionate about delivering top-quality results and proving that age is no barrier to success. More than just building a business, I want to make a real impact – helping homes and businesses shine while making a positive difference in our community!” said Aidan.

From window cleaning and gutter clearance to high-powered jet-washing, roof cleaning and soft-washing – Aidan has everything his customers need, all under one roof. Most impressively, the brand’s state-of-the art systems for windows and roofs means customers can say goodbye to ladder holes in their lawn and expensive scaffolding around their property.

Aidan’s new business is most definitely a family affair! He and his long-term partner, Jenna, were looking to take their relationship to the next stage by buying a home together. However, the pair soon recognised an opportunity to supercharge their future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My partner Jenna and I have been looking to move in together, but we figured – why not go all in and go after something even bigger for ourselves! So, we’ve invested our savings into the business and will use this as a vehicle to buy our dream home in a few years. Jenna will take over the marketing, and my mum – who left a 25-year career to join dad’s business, will manage the admin. Together, we’re going to build something extraordinary!” said Aidan.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into the physical work, be outdoors and build something of my own” added Aidan, who officially hit the road on February 17. Starting My Property Pros South Belfast and Lisburn is a huge step for me, but it just feels right. I’m excited to see where this journey takes me!"

Aidan’s journey is proof that ambition, hard work and a clear vision can pave the way for success – no matter your age. As he takes this exciting step forward, one thing is certain – this is only the beginning of what promises to be an inspiring and successful journey.