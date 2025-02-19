Belfast writer releases updated travel guide to Ireland’s best attractions
Haughey, the founder of the popular travel platform Ireland Before You Die, first published The Irish Bucket List as a way to showcase Ireland’s most breathtaking landscapes and hidden treasures. Now, after years of further exploration, he has reimagined the guide with fresh destinations, untold stories, and expert insights.
“Ireland has evolved, and so has this book,” said Haughey. “The new edition is bigger, more detailed, and packed with fresh insights. From world-famous landmarks to off-the-beaten-track gems, this guide is designed to help travellers experience Ireland in the most authentic way possible.”
Haughey’s passion for Irish travel was sparked after leaving Belfast at 19 to study in England. It was only after moving abroad that he realised how much of his homeland he had yet to explore. Determined to discover more, he began travelling across Ireland, a journey that led to the creation of Ireland Before You Die, which now boasts over 700,000 followers.
His original guidebook quickly became a favourite among travellers, topping Amazon’s Irish travel category. The newly updated edition builds on that success, offering an even richer experience for those eager to uncover Ireland’s cultural and natural wonders.
“This book is for anyone who has ever felt a connection to Ireland,” Haughey added. “Whether you were born here, have Irish roots, or simply dream of visiting, it’s a reminder that some of the most incredible adventures are closer than we think.”
The second edition of The Irish Bucket List is now available for pre-order, with copies set to ship from February 27 - just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The book can be purchased on Amazon and through shop.irelandbeforeyoudie.com.