Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nestled in the heart of Lisburn, Northern Ireland, the Eikon Exhibition Centre is a beacon of innovation, adaptability, and excellence in the events industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A New Beginning: From Kings Hall to Eikon

The relocation from the Kings Hall—home of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for over 80 years—to the purpose-built Eikon Exhibition Centre was a monumental undertaking, spearheaded by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society with three key individuals at the forefront of this ambitious project: Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director; Rhonda Geary, Group Operations Director; and David Browne, Operations Manager.

At the time, Colin McDonald, RUAS Chief Executive, played an instrumental role in overseeing the entire process, providing leadership and vision throughout the relocation. Under Colin McDonald’s stewardship, the project was guided to success, ensuring that the move to the state-of-the-art Eikon Exhibition Centre would serve as a fitting home for the future of the RUAS. His expertise and dedication were pivotal in navigating the complexities of the transition and positioning the society for continued growth and success in its new location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating a decade of excellence: The Eikon Exhibition Centre marks 10 years

Their leadership, vision, and passion were instrumental in bringing the Eikon Exhibition Centre to life. Each played a vital role in ensuring a smooth transition, leveraging their collective expertise to create a facility that has become synonymous with excellence.

The Eikon Exhibition Hall, the first building erected on the site, set the stage for this bold new chapter. This was followed by the development of the Logan Hall in 2018, a versatile addition that enhanced the venue’s capacity and functionality.

Insights from the Leaders

Reflecting on the journey, Theresa Morrissey shared her fond memories of the relocation process: “Moving from Kings Hall was bittersweet. It was a place steeped in history and tradition, but the potential of Eikon Exhibition Centre was undeniable.

"The hard work and dedication of the entire team led by Colin McDonald, our Chief Executive at the time, made it possible to turn our vision into reality. His leadership was instrumental in steering us through every challenge. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how the venue has grown over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Rhonda Geary, Group Operations Director and the driving force behind key agricultural events such as the Balmoral Show, Royal Ulster Winter Fair, and Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, the priority was ensuring the new venue could meet the diverse needs of both agricultural and non-agricultural clients. Reflecting on the journey, she shared:

“Our goal was to create a space that not only embraced modernity and versatility but also upheld the rich traditions of the agricultural community we represent. Hosting events like the Balmoral Show alongside diverse gatherings such as Dubshed and the National Balmoral Championships has truly highlighted the adaptability and potential of the Eikon Exhibition Centre.”

David Browne, who oversaw many operational aspects of the transition, expressed pride in the result:

“The scale and complexity of the project were challenging, but we were driven by the belief that we were creating something extraordinary. The venue has exceeded all expectations, and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

A Comment from the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RUAS President John Henning OBE, reflected on the Eikon Exhibition Centre’s journey, saying: “The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is incredibly proud of its flagship Eikon Exhibition Centre which also serves as the home of the RUAS. The Eikon has allowed us to continue our rich tradition while embracing new and diverse events. The transition from the historic Kings Hall to this new, modern facility at Lisburn elevates both the agricultural community and the wider region, and we look forward to many more successful years of growth”

The Venue: A Decade of Versatility and Excellence

Spanning over 55 acres, the Eikon offers over 10,600 square meters of indoor space, complemented by expansive outdoor areas. Its strategic location, just minutes from the M1 motorway and close to regional airports and ferry ports, ensures accessibility for visitors from Belfast, Dublin, and beyond.

The venue’s adaptability has been a key factor in its success. Over the past decade, Eikon has hosted an impressive array of events, including:

Dubshed, a car enthusiast’s haven,Comic Con NI, attracting pop culture fans from far and wide,National Balmoral Championships, a celebration of agricultural excellence,Drifterstyle Truck Show, showcasing the best in trucking and motorsport.The centre’s cutting-edge facilities and dedicated events team have made it the venue of choice for local, national, and international gatherings.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for the Future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it enters its second decade, the Eikon is poised for even greater success. Embracing new technologies and innovative solutions, the venue aims to enhance its offerings and remain at the forefront of the events industry. Sustainability and community engagement will continue to be central to its mission, ensuring it remains a source of pride for Lisburn and Castlereagh district and Northern Ireland.

A Comment from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council:

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration and Growth Chair shared her thoughts: “The Eikon Exhibition Centre continues to be an outstanding asset to Lisburn and Castlereagh. Over the past decade, it has benefited our local economy, attracting diverse events that showcase our region's strengths. The centre's success is a testament to the vision of the RUAS and its commitment to delivering world-class facilities. As a council, we are excited to continue supporting Eikon as it grows and remains a key player in the events sector.”

A Comment from MLK Development Corporation

Kevin Gamble, Acting Chair MLK Development Corporation shared, “I would like to offer our sincere congratulations to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on celebrating its 10th anniversary. As the first tenants on the MLK site, Eikon Exhibition Centre has been instrumental in the development of this iconic location. Over the past decade, our partnership has grown stronger, and we deeply value the ongoing collaboration. We are enthusiastic about the future and eager to witness even greater success and innovation in the years ahead. Here’s to many more years of shared achievements and progress”

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

The 10th anniversary of the Eikon is not just a celebration of its achievements but also a tribute to the visionaries who brought it to life and the countless individuals who have contributed to its success. From its agricultural roots with the RUAS to its status as a premier event destination, Eikon’s story is one of growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad