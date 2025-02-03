Click Energy raises over £14k for Guide Dogs NI

Northern Ireland electricity supplier, Click Energy, has raised a total of £14,194 to support the work of Guide Dogs NI, following a successful charity partnership throughout 2024.

Guide Dogs NI provides critical services to people with sight loss and vision impairments, helping them live more independently. From training guide dogs to offering mobility support, the organisation makes a difference to individuals and families across Northern Ireland. They campaign for better accessibility and inclusion, ensuring those with sight loss have the support they need.

During the partnership, Click Energy customers had the opportunity to donate towards the charity each time they visited the top-up page online, or by contacting the customer service team. Click Energy staff also got involved with various fundraising efforts throughout the year, and took part in a specialised Sighted Guiding Workshop hosted by Guide Dogs NI to train the team how to guide adults safely, with confidence, skill, and empathy.

Gary Wilson, Community Fundraising Manager, Guide Dogs NI, said: "Click Energy have been a pleasure to work with over the past year. Thanks to the generosity of Click customers, the funds raised will go towards a life-changing dog to support someone living with a vision impairment in Northern Ireland.

Paul Doherty, Commercial Sales Advisor, Click Energy, handing over a cheque for £14,194 to Andrea O'Hagan of Guide Dogs Northern Ireland. Included is Gary Wilson, Fundraising Manager, Guide Dogs Northern Ireland, and Beckey the guide dog.

"In addition to this, many of the staff have helped us with fundraising events and have even completed our Sighted Guiding Training, making sure they can safely assist and guide someone who is blind or partially sighted. This support has been greatly appreciated and we can't thank Click enough!"

Andy Porter, Managing Director at Click Energy, added: “This partnership has been a fantastic example of what we can achieve when our customers and staff come together. We're incredibly proud of everyone's contribution, and we've been deeply moved by the positive impact Guide Dogs NI has on the lives of people with sight loss. It's truly inspiring to see how their work empowers individuals and strengthens our community."