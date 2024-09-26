Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After being examined by both the USPCA wildlife and veterinary team, the results left everybody speechless...unbelievably, the lucky swan had NO major injuries!

Dashcam footage has recorded the frightening moment a swan collided into a moving car on a busy Northern Ireland road.

The driver was left in shock after the large bird tried to take flight across the Carryduff Road, Lisburn and unfortunately collided with their vehicle. As viewers can see from the dashcam footage the swan suddenly came out of nowhere.

In response to a call, the USPCA wildlife team brought the male bird to a nearby vets who did an initial check.

The swan was then collected by USPCA wildlife volunteer Lucy who kept an eye on him overnight until he was able to be transferred to the Newry centre.

After being examined again by both the USPCA wildlife and veterinary team, the results left everybody speechless...unbelievably, the swan had no major injuries!

However the lucky swan had a slight superficial wound, which was treated, and was slightly shook-up from his close encounter.

After getting cleaned up, something to eat and somewhere to rest for the night, USPCA wildlife officer Phil was able to release the swan back to his home the next day!

This was a real 'you had to see it to believe it' moment, that truly shows how resilient local wildlife is!

USPCA wildlife supervisor, Dylan explained: “Wildlife rescues and releases like this take place daily.

"The work we do would not be possible without the incredible help and support of the third parties, who work alongside us to ensure wildlife across Northern Ireland is kept safe.

“We’re grateful to everyone that was involved in the rescue, rehabilitation and release of this swan including the driver, the PSNI, Tracey Burdock, Earlswood Veterinary and our wildlife rescue volunteer Lucy.