E Factor could be solution to UK's economic woes

Keir Starmer, the latest Labour PM, has warned of brutally economic days ahead, so is there really any workable solution to rebuilding the UK economy?

All sounded doom and gloom until I was handed a new book written by one of my old school chums from Ballymena Academy - Professor David Gibson OBE, affectionately known to me as Gibby and I known as Budgie to him.

His latest work is entitled The E Factor: The 21st Century Guide to Entrepreneurial Thinking, and published by Wiley. At just under 200 pages, it is a masterpiece of a blueprint on how all sections of society, irrespective of age, ability, gender, occupation or outlook can use these E factor skills to better their lives, and ultimately society.

At first reading of the previous paragraph, the reader could be forgiven for thinking - this is just Budgie giving his pal Gibby a promotional ‘leg-up’ for his new book.

Nothing could be further from that misinterpretation. Earlier this month, I clocked up 46 years in journalism. My career has enabled me to mix with the good and the great of the economic world.

During my late dad’s lengthy time in politics, and also working with other politicians such as current UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler, current South Antrim MP Robin Swann (who succeeded my dad as North Antrim UUP MLA), and Lagan Valley UUP MLA Jenny Palmer, I’ve had the opportunity to ponder over many an economic strategy and blueprint.

I’ve always posed the question each time in my roles as research assistant, speech writer and press officer - will this strategy work? Quite often in numerous cases, what looks good on paper, has not a snowball’s chance in the flames of Hades of working in practice.

But Professor Gibson has clearly demonstrated in E Factor why he has gained so many worthy accolades for his work on entrepreneurship. Put simply, his strategy works!

Having struggled with my own O Level Economics as a Ballymena Academy pupil in the late Seventies, I’ve always harboured an unhealthy suspicion of folk who promote themselves as economic experts. This is certainly not the case with Gibby’s E Factor.

He has divided his book into three distinct and easy to follow sections. Part One deals with what he defines as the eight E Factors - resilience, finance, creativity, negotiation, personal branding, strategic thinking, leadership, and personal influence.

But the real meat in Gibby’s masterpiece comes in parts two and three. So many economic and entrepreneurial theorists merely give us the words. They don’t follow up with how to implement them by applying them in practice.

No so Gibby. In part two, he encourages the reader to apply the E Factors in four stages - achieving daily practice, the power of dreams, being yourself, and going global. In short, he sets out a route map to apply the theories he competently and clearly outlined in part one.

He then sets out in part three 10 snappy chapters under the banner of E Factor Application into the tactics of applying his E Factors to your individual circumstances.

The 10 applications include: using the E Factor, working with global technology, E Factor learning, coaching and mentoring support, the history of the E Factor 2005-2024, how can you become an E Factor peak performer? Twenty-one steps for success with the E Factor, who needs the E Factor and how can it help them? How do you change any international organisation or community with the E Factor?

Equally importantly, the 10th chapter in this section is a focus on E Factor case studies. And Gibby ends his work on a highly positive note of encouragement: “Knowledge must be used first for yourself, and then to assist others. The E Factor can help you do this if you make it part of your life. Go for it!”

Many works on economics and entrepreneurship can fall into the pitfall of simply providing a theoretical roadmap without telling the reader how to use it. There’s no such mistake with Gibby! His roadmap to success is written in clear and concise language which even the most basic of wannabe entrepreneur can easily digest.

We may face some tough financial times ahead under Labour. Memo to the PM - read my pal Gibby’s excellent material and save us all a load of pain.

The E Factor: The 21st Century Guide to Entrepreneurial Thinking, By Professor David Gibson OBE, published by Wiley. ISBN 978-1-394-28548-8. Price £19.99. USA $33.95.