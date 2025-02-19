EastSide Greenways announced as High Sheriff of Belfast Charity of the Year

EastSide Greenways, a charitable project within EastSide Partnership, known for its work on the Connswater Community Greenway in east Belfast has announced it has been chosen by Councillor Fiona McAteer, the High Sheriff of Belfast as one of her charities of the year.

This decision holds personal significance as the High Sheriff is a regular volunteer on the Connswater Community Greenway and an east Belfast resident, making this a charity close to her heart. She has been an active Greenway volunteer since 2022 and has been involved in a range of activities from litter picking sessions to environmental task days. She has also attended many of their public consultation sessions and events and has always been a great advocate for EastSide Greenways and its work.

The High Sheriff’s involvement will help to shine a spotlight on EastSide Greenways invaluable contributions to the community, from promoting wellbeing and physical health to encouraging environmental sustainability, as well as raising awareness to wider audiences and campaigns from Love Your Greenway to Go Greenway. The announcement also marks the start of the next phase of delivery for EastSide Greenways and the Greenway community. With a continued focus on partnership working and engagement it aims to ensure people will love the Connswater Community Greenway for years to come.

Since 2017 Connswater Community Greenway, a transformative environmental project in east Belfast, has delivered on enhancing green spaces, promoting physical activity, and supporting local communities. The initiative has made a positive impact on the area by creating new walking and cycling routes, restoring natural habitats, and providing a vital green space for residents to enjoy.

EastSide Greenways volunteer June Jordan, Jacqueline O’Hagan from EastSide Greenways and Councillor Fiona McAteer the High Sheriff of Belfast.

Throughout the year, EastSide Greenways and their volunteers work alongside Belfast City Council, landowners of the site, to help manage and maintain the Connswater Community Greenway.

Councillor Fiona McAteer, the High Sheriff of Belfast said: “I have chosen EastSide Greenways as one of my charities because the greenway is an amazing asset for east Belfast and one that I regularly use. Having access to green space is incredibly important for mental and physical wellbeing. The Greenway has created the ability to walk, cycle or wheel through east Belfast in a way that looks after the environment and creates a safe space to do so. Through volunteering I have seen first-hand the great work they do to maintain the Greenway, educate people on the Greenway and heritage of east Belfast, and enhance it with animation and community events so we can all get the most out of using it. I’m very excited for the future of the Greenway and the legacy it will be for east Belfast.”

Jacqueline O’Hagan, EastSide Greenways added: “We are absolutely delighted that the Councillor Fiona McAteer, the High Sheriff of Belfast has chosen to support us this year. Fiona’s dedication to the area and passion for volunteering makes her a wonderful ambassador. It has also come at a very exciting time for EastSide Greenways with lots of interesting new partnerships and projects in the pipeline for the year ahead. We are putting a real focus on protecting our natural environment and urban green spaces as well as exploring how those same green spaces can help to support more climate resilient communities.”

