Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald visits Orchardville to meet participants with learning disability and autism
During the visit, the Minister met participants to hear first-hand how Orchardville supports people with learning disability and autism to live more independent, connected, and fulfilling lives. Dr Archibald learned about the organisation’s day opportunities, employability programmes, and social inclusion initiatives, and saw skills training in action.
She also met with Chief Executive Cara Cash-Marley and members of the senior leadership team to discuss the challenges currently facing the voluntary sector.
Speaking after the visit, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said:
“It was a pleasure to visit today and see first-hand the excellent range of programmes an organisation like Orchardville is providing for our learning disabled community.”
Orchardville’s Transitions Model was a particular focus of the visit. This model supports young people with additional needs as they move from school into further learning pathways and employment, ensuring they have the skills, confidence, and support they need to succeed.
Over the past year, Orchardville has supported almost 600 people across Northern Ireland to develop new skills, grow in confidence and independence, and secure paid employment.
Cara Cash-Marley, Chief Executive of Orchardville, said:
“We were delighted to welcome Minister Archibald to Orchardville today. Her visit was an important opportunity to highlight the valuable work our teams do every day — especially in helping school leavers with learning disability and autism to transition successfully into adulthood, further education, and employment.
It was wonderful for the Minister to meet our participants and hear their stories directly. Their achievements are the truest reflection of the impact Orchardville has — empowering people to reach their full potential and take their place in the community.”