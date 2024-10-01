Gifting an Acoustic Instrument
Free to a loving home Yamaha baby grand piano.
I am offering my late husband's Yamaha Baby Grand Piano to a passionate instrument lover.
If you are interested or know someone who would appreciate having this beautiful instrument, please let me know.
Contact me at: [email protected]
