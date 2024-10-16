Global Handwashing Day explores why clean hands are still important

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Participants at the recent NI Water and WaterAid Global Handwashing Day events are pictured getting to grips with a tippy tap, one low tech and low cost example of how water is supplied in countries where they don’t have household water taps.

NI Water joined forces with WaterAid to organise the special series of events with local schools and community groups to highlight the significance of Global Handwashing Day.

This year, the theme for Global Handwashing Day 2024 was ‘Why Are Clean Hands Still Important?’

NI Water’s education team visited schools and community groups throughout the day, talking about the importance of hygiene and handwashing in ensuring good health for all. The education team also shared tips to help reduce wasting water by using a plug to fill just enough water in the sink and always remembering to turn the tap off tight in between and when finished soaping and rinsing.

Some of the Eden Girls First Portadown participants who took part in the Global Handwashing Day event organised by NI Water in partnership with WaterAid.

NI Water Education Officer Anna Killen said: “Global Handwashing Day is a great opportunity each year to talk about the role handwashing plays in preventing diseases and saving lives. It’s a day to remind everyone to continue practising good handwashing with soap habits as the most effective way to prevent illnesses, especially amongst children.