Healthcare Ireland Group unveils new facility for adults with learning disabilities
Holmes Court is dedicated to providing exceptional care and support tailored to the complex needs of its residents. The facility features a range of amenities and services aimed at promoting independence, enhancing the quality of life, and fostering a sense of community.
Healthcare Ireland Group Managing Director Gilbert Yates paid tribute to the team that has developed the services at Holmes Court.
“At Healthcare Ireland, we are dedicated to meeting the specific needs of our residents, however complex and diverse they are. That targeted approach underpins our delivery of healthcare, and I take great satisfaction in seeing first-hand the team’s delivery of this comprehensive new facility, which includes our latest design of specialist care living. They have worked tirelessly to deliver this best-in-class service for our residents.”
Located in Ballymena, this twenty-one-bedded centre offers a safe, supportive, and enriching environment where individuals can thrive, with customised rooms designed to meet the service users’ requirements. All rooms are built with ensuite facilities and have either access to outdoor space or an individual private garden. This specialist facility boasts dining and lounge areas, a sensory room, an activity room, kitchen and laundry facilities, and staff areas.
Home Manager Marius Coman described the training Healthcare Ireland colleagues have undergone. “The team at Holmes Court offer a professional and high standard of care to all our residents. Staff are trained in multiple areas including Positive Behaviour Support, Safety Intervention Models, Attachment and Trauma Informed Practice, and in working with Intellectual Disabilities and Autism.”
Ciara Todd, Regional Manager of Healthcare Ireland for Specialist Services, said: “Holmes Court will be the fourth Learning Disability service developed by Healthcare Ireland in the past four years. We are very committed, passionate, and motivated about providing high standards of care and improving the quality of life for our residents. An important element of the success of these services is the partnership with the Health and Social Care Trust Learning Disability teams, and this will continue at Holmes Court, ensuring residents and family receive a service that is safe, effective, and specific to individual needs.
For more information on Healthcare Ireland Group and Holmes Court, please visit www.healthcareirelandgroup.com.
