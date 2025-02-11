Dungannon fitness enthusiast shares his powerful story to highlight the importance of learning CPR, especially for couples

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, a Dungannon fitness enthusiast is sharing his powerful story to highlight the importance of learning CPR, especially for couples.

67-year-old civil servant Frank McNally thought he was in perfect health when, in March 2021, had a heart-stopping experience. After a routine 5k run, he felt fine until the moment he suddenly collapsed at home from a cardiac arrest.

“I came back home feeling absolutely normal,” Frank recalled. “My wife Maura and I had lunch and were talking about going for a walk. My wife was tidying up in the kitchen and I went into the living room and sat down. The last thing I remember was sending a text to my son.”

Unknown to Frank, he had suffered a cardiac arrest. His wife Maura, who was in the kitchen at the time, heard an alarming sound – what she later learned was Frank's agonal breathing and rushed to his side.

"I raced in to see Frank lying on the sofa and gasping for breath,” Mara explained. “I started shaking him but there was nothing – his heart had stopped.”

In a panic, Maura rang the emergency services, and a call handler walked her through performing CPR on Frank. She and a neighbour worked together to move him onto the floor, where Maura began chest compressions. For seven long minutes, she performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Frank McNally from Dungannon, whose life was saved by his wife Maura giving him CPR when he had a cardiac arrest at home nearly four years ago. Pictured is Frank and Maura McNally

“It was terrifying,” Maura admitted. “But I knew I had to keep going. I just had to save him.”

The paramedics worked on Frank for 40 minutes at home, shocking him twice with a defibrillator before taking him to Craigavon Area Hospital where he received a further defibrillator shock to shock his heart back into rhythm. The quick actions of Maura and the medical team gave Frank a fighting chance. He was put into an induced coma to stabilize his condition, but the real test for Frank’s family came as they awaited news.

Frank continued: “Maura and my son Paul were able to see me, however I was unconscious but at least my heart was stabilised. It was a really scary time for my family. At that stage they didn’t know if I would recover or if there would be any internal damage. It was also during Covid which meant my family could not visit during the period I was in hospital, which added to their stress.

“I was brought out of the induced coma a few days later and it was another two days before I fully realised what had happened.

“I remained in the Cardiology Unit in Craigavon Area Hospital for four weeks. After numerous tests I had a stent placed into one of the arteries in my heart and an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted. Thankfully, no lasting damage was detected with my heart and there was no internal damage."

After returning home to his family, Frank is now back to his active lifestyle, running and visiting the gym regularly following attendance at a cardiac rehabilitation programme.

Thanking everyone involved Frank reflected: “I will be forever grateful to the ambulance service, consultants, doctors and nurses in the Cardiology Unit in Craigavon Area Hospital and the Southern Trust Cardiac Rehab Team. Most of all I will be forever grateful to my wife, who without doubt, saved my life.”

With cardiac arrest being most common in the home and to mark Heart Month this February, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) encourages everyone to learn CPR. Through its free online tool RevivR, which teaches life saving CPR in just 15 minutes, the BHF is making it easier than ever to prepare for an emergency.

Reflecting on his experience, Frank emphasized: “It’s as simple as this. If Maura hadn’t been in the house to call the emergency services and start CPR, I wouldn’t be here now and have a second chance of life.

“Maura and I would urge everyone to learn CPR because it could be your loved one who needs it.”

Fearghal McKinney, head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, added: “With most out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happening in our homes, we all need to be ready to give CPR to a loved one.

"No matter your relationship status, everyone needs to know CPR. Our Heart Month survey found that people’s fear of hurting someone could prevent them from giving CPR, which could be the difference between life and death. Doing something is always better than doing nothing and through RevivR, we’ve made it easier than ever to learn.

“It only takes 15 minutes to learn CPR and could be the greatest gift you give to someone you love."