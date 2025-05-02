Lonely Astronauts release new single

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lonely Astronauts are a Belfast-based band formed in 2018, fusing powerful alternative rock with the spirit of indie to carve a signature anthemic sound that grows more bold with each release.

Opening for Irish legends Aslan, Brit-pop champions Ocean Colour Scene, and indie pioneers The Bluetones, Lonely Astronauts are not a live act to be missed.

Recorded in Manor Park Studio with Neal Calderwood, new single, “These Nights” finds the band diving deeper into their melodic rock roots, weaving emotional resonance, uplifting riffs, and raw, heartfelt vocals. The band’s polished, all-encompassing sound retains the distinct DIY spirit they’ve been building since formation - a dreamy, melancholic blend that has earned them praise in Chordblossom, The Jumble, Northern Ireland World and Bayview Sounds, alongside airplay on leading NI stations BBC Radio Ulster, Blast106 and U105.

The band explain, “This single is our first release of the year, and we want it to make a statement. The whole thing came together really organically - it’s built on each of us offering four different perspectives on love, relationships and life experiences, that have come to shape the song in expected and unexpected ways, and make it what it is. At its core, it’s about resilience, integrity and connection”

Single Cover Art

Centering on the message that love perseveres above all, “These Nights” lays bare what Lonely Astronauts stand for - unfiltered sincerity, driven by creative heart and unshakeable intent.

The new single is available to listen to on Spotify & all major streaming services.