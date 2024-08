Miller and Carmichael congratulate students on exam success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glen Miller, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Chief Spokesperson, and Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman, have congratulated students from the constituency who did so well in this year’s exams, praising them as “shining examples of hard working and dedicated pupils”.

In a joint statement, the UUP duo added: “We want to congratulate the young people of the East Londonderry constituency on their achievements. The region’s schools are also to be highly commended on setting such high standards.

“In an era where the behaviour of young people is constantly in the public focus, it is very heart-warming to learn of our students’ splendid achievements. A large portion of this praise is not only due to the pupils themselves for all their hard work, but also to the schools for the contribution which they have made to the life and education of our young people.

“The examination successes are testament, too, to the teaching abilities and dedication of the academic staff in our local schools. One of the pillars guaranteeing the future of our region is the quality of our education provision.

“Judging by this year’s results, it is clear that the reputation which schools in East Londonderry have gained for providing quality pupils is being well and truly maintained.”

Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael said parents and relatives should also be congratulated for the support which they had given the pupils throughout the course of their studies.

“We must not forget that success in examinations is a team effort. In many cases, it is not solely the academic abilities of the students themselves, but also the encouragement provided by families and school staff which contributes to good grades.”