Mossley Mill and Three Mile Water Angling Association competition.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On May 3 Mossley MIll and Three Mile Water Angling Association held a fly fishing competition " The Mayors Cup " in aid of Alzheimers Society N.I. raising over £700 for this charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This annual fly fishing competition is always held in a friendly manner with plenty of banter and laughs to be given and had, with the successful landing of a fish met with cheers and the loss of a fish met with jeers.

The competition is held over 2hrs with position changes every 40 mins. A strong wind on the day made fly fishing challenging but it was the same for all the competitors. As always barbless hooks are used and the careful monitoring of the safe handling and return of any fish caught was done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner on the day was Mr Nigel Crothers who was presented with a trophy and a fly reel which was kindly donated by Mid Antrim Angling Centre, Ballymena. Second place went to Mr David North who received a £30 voucher donated by Shelly's Deli. Newtownabbey with third place going to Mr John Gillyland who received a quantity of flies donated by Mr David Mawhinney. All prizes were presented by our chairman Mr Paul Beggs.