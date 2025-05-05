Mossley Mill and Three Mile Water Angling Association competition.
This annual fly fishing competition is always held in a friendly manner with plenty of banter and laughs to be given and had, with the successful landing of a fish met with cheers and the loss of a fish met with jeers.
The competition is held over 2hrs with position changes every 40 mins. A strong wind on the day made fly fishing challenging but it was the same for all the competitors. As always barbless hooks are used and the careful monitoring of the safe handling and return of any fish caught was done.
The winner on the day was Mr Nigel Crothers who was presented with a trophy and a fly reel which was kindly donated by Mid Antrim Angling Centre, Ballymena. Second place went to Mr David North who received a £30 voucher donated by Shelly's Deli. Newtownabbey with third place going to Mr John Gillyland who received a quantity of flies donated by Mr David Mawhinney. All prizes were presented by our chairman Mr Paul Beggs.
The club would like to thank our sponsors and all the members, their famil,y and friends who took part and donated to this worthy cause.