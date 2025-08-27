Natural World Products helps Derrynoose GAC bloom

Derrynoose GAC has been given a colourful new lease of life thanks to a sustainability-driven partnership with Natural World Products (NWP), Northern Ireland’s leading organics recycling company.

In a project that blends sport, community spirit, and environmental care, NWP donated premium peat-free compost - produced from recycled household food and garden waste at its state-of-the-art facilities - to help transform the club’s new community garden.

Members of Keady Men’s Shed also handcrafted a number of beautiful wooden planters, now filled with vibrant blooms grown in NWP’s New Leaf Compost. These have been proudly displayed at Derrynoose GAC’s Community Centre, providing a warm welcome for players, visitors, and supporters alike.

Sharon McMaster, Community Growing & Outreach Manager at NWP, said: “At NWP, sustainability is about more than protecting the environment, it’s about investing in people and places.

“Projects such as Derrynoose GAC’s community garden demonstrate how composting can create spaces that not only nurture nature but also bring communities together.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Derrynoose GAC and Keady Men’s Shed to add a splash of colour to this important community hub, and we’re already looking forward to our next project with the club, helping them create a thriving flower garden.”

NWP converts household food and garden waste into high-quality compost, helping reduce reliance on peat-based products and cutting carbon emissions.

This latest collaboration is part of NWP’s ongoing mission to turn waste into a valuable resource while supporting grassroots projects across Northern Ireland - from biodiversity initiatives to school gardens and neighbourhood improvements.

Rory Moynagh, Chairperson of Derrynoose GAC, added: “NWP’s support has provided a real boost for our club. Not only have we improved our facilities, but we’ve also encouraged our members to think about sustainability and how they can play their part. It’s a great example of teamwork off the pitch.”

By working closely with local councils, schools, and community groups, NWP continues to show how the circular economy can deliver lasting benefits, helping communities grow.