New ‘Language Launchpad’ initiative aims to strengthen early years communication development across Northern Ireland

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) NI has launched Language Launchpad, an expert-led toolkit to help families and early years professionals support children’s speech, language and communication.

This new initiative comes in response to RCSLT NI’s 2024 research, which revealed a growing need for communication support among 0–5-year-olds. If not addressed, this could significantly impact children’s emotional wellbeing, behaviour, ability to play and form friendships, social relationships and future academic achievements.

Parents and early years professionals reported a sharp rise in both the number and complexity of speech and language needs, with nearly half of parents surveyed (49%) saying they don’t know where to access support or training.

In response to this gap, the Language Launchpad project has driven a significant increase in the uptake of Help Kids Talk training. Over 150 organisations, including health and education bodies, community groups, colleges and universities, have taken part.

Lorraine Coulter, South Eastern Trust, Ruth Sedgewick, Head of RCSLT NI, Minister for Education, Paul Givan MLA, Mabel Scullion, Help Kids Talk.

As a result, parents, carers and practitioners have reported greater confidence in supporting children’s speech, language and communication development, with many planning to implement new strategies and approaches.

Funded by the Department of Education, in line with the SEN Reform Agenda and built on the successful Help Kids Talk programme, Language Launchpad offers bitesize video lessons, printable tip sheets, and practical tools co-designed with parents, childcare staff and educators.

The resources are free, easy to use, and designed to give every child the best possible start in life.

Ruth Sedgewick, Head of RCSLT NI said: “Speech, language and communication are every child’s right and the foundation for learning, wellbeing and lifelong success. Language Launchpad is a practical solution, giving families and early years providers the free, expert tools they’ve been asking for. With the Department of Education’s support, we’re putting early intervention into action and improving outcomes for children across Northern Ireland.”

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “The Language Launchpad project is an excellent example of what can be achieved in a short period of time with determination, expertise and the right support. Since commissioning the project in September 2024, much-needed evidence on training and support needs has been gathered, uptake of the Help Kids Talk training package has been increased and these valuable resources have been produced. This project has provided an early intervention exemplar enabling children not only to develop their speech, language and communication but also equipping adults in their lives to continually improve their ability to support them.’

“I am pleased to see the funding which I was able to provide as part of the £25m package of measures for Early Learning and Childcare in 2024/25 and in line with the SEN Reform Agenda utilised to target the needs highlighted by this research. I congratulate the Royal College and the staff at Help Kids Talk for all of their efforts.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt added: “It is inspiring to see what can be achieved through cross departmental and cross sectoral working and the sharing of knowledge and resources.

“We now have a free evidence-based training resource for parents and organisations working with our children and young people who have speech, language and communication needs. I want to thank RCSLT NI and Help Kids Talk for their work on this. They have achieved a very valuable resource which will undoubtedly make a difference where it counts.”

Chris Quinn, NI Commissioner for Children and Young People said: “Language Launchpad represents an important step in supporting our youngest children and developing speech, language and communication skills that they need to thrive.

“The foundation that we lay in these crucial early stages have a lifetime impact, the consequences of undiagnosed language difficulties can be profound. Affecting not only academic achievement but also social relationships, mental health and opportunities in later life. Language Launchpad is about working towards a system where no child is left behind.”

A key element of the co-design of Language Launchpad was a survey completed by over 1,000 individuals (parents, healthcare professionals and early years providers) in December 2024.

The findings revealed that:

91% of those working with children and young people and 96% of speech and language therapists reported a rise in the number of children presenting with speech, language and communication needs.

98% of early years practitioners noted an increase in the complexity of speech, language and communication needs.

Only 42% of early years practitioners felt that children entering their settings were ready to engage with the curriculum.

Among parents surveyed, 45% expressed concerns about their child’s communication development, yet just 33% felt adequately supported by professionals.