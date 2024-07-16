Newly completed interiors revelaed at Belfast's largest student building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Student accommodation provider Student Roost has revealed the newly completed interiors of Belfast’s largest student accommodation building, Nelson Place, and announced that in-person viewings of the rooms and social spaces are now available.

Welcoming the next generation of students from September 2024, Student Roost’s Nelson Place property offers 774 luxury en-suite and studio bedrooms, and is home to Ulster University’s brand new, state-of-the-art sports centre and wellbeing facilities.

The exceptional offering goes above and beyond what you might expect from your usual university digs and, in addition to the rooms, comprises wellness spaces, a spin studio, a gym with the latest TechnoGym machines, a dedicated cardio mezzanine, weights section, rooftop running track and even a 600 sq m four-court badminton hall, which can also be used for basketball and netball.

Nelson Place residents have free access to the sporting hub throughout their tenancy, which aims to support body and mind while helping students to achieve their best personally and academically.

Nelson Place bedroom

The rooftop running track will be used to host wellbeing events such as sunrise yoga and lunchtime and after-class circuits led by Ulster University’s world-class team of sporting experts.

The communal spaces include a sky lounge with panoramic views across Belfast, a cinema room, a bookable hosting kitchen for dinner parties, study rooms and a games room, providing residents with a unique living experience which enhances both social and academic life.

Located just across the road from Ulster University and part of Student Roost’s established student quarter in Belfast, Nelson Place is Student Roost’s fifth property in the capital and positions students studying at any Belfast university in the heart of the city centre.

Anna Killough, Regional Operations Manager, Belfast at Student Roost said: “We’re so pleased to have completed on Nelson Place, the largest student accommodation building in Belfast which completes our student quarter in the city. Redefining what student living can be, Nelson Place is setting a new standard for the PBSA sector through its high-quality design, pioneering sports centre and focus on resident wellbeing. All the property’s features have been carefully curated to fundamentally support students’ physical and mental wellbeing, setting them up for success personally and academically.

Nelson Place dining room

“We look forward to welcoming our first residents in September and seeing this incredible building come to life with a new cohort of university students. Our 24/7 on-site team are committed to shaping an unrivalled experience for those who choose to stay with us.”