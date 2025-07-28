Northern Ireland catering company Table turns BBQ service into a full guest experience

A Belfast-based event catering business has seen demand surge for its outdoor BBQ offering, with its Trailblazer trailer now a standout feature at weddings, private parties and corporate events across Northern Ireland.

Table, run by local caterer Krystal Mohn, has placed charcoal BBQ catering at the centre of its operations. It offers what clients describe as a relaxed and sociable alternative to formal dining. Originally introduced as a supplementary option, the charcoal BBQ style has now become one of the company’s most requested services during peak season.

The business, which caters for weddings, family events, retreats, tour groups and corporate clients, travels across the country with its distinctive Trailblazer BBQ trailer. The trailer, which operates as both kitchen and serving station, offers cooked-on-site menus that focus on flavour, quality ingredients and genuine hospitality.

Krystal said: “Over time, the BBQ has become a central part of what we offer, from weddings and corporate events to private celebrations. It suits people who want something delicious and relaxed without the formality of a sit-down meal.

"We’ve done everything from back garden birthdays to full wedding receptions and day-two parties across the country, and it tends to suit all kinds of gatherings.”

Available all year round, the service is especially popular from spring through autumn for outdoor celebrations and festival-style events. During the colder months, it takes on a different feel, more like a winter market, with warming aromas and hot food served straight from the grill. The trailer is run as an open kitchen, inviting guests to see, smell and hear the food being cooked, sparking conversation and creating a natural focal point at any event.

Krystal explained: “The Trailblazer BBQ trailer isn’t just where the food comes from, it becomes part of the day. It naturally draws people in. There’s something about the smell of it, the sound of it, and seeing the food being cooked. It just adds to the whole experience. It’s not a burger van or a stage piece, just a working BBQ kitchen that adds atmosphere without taking over.”

Menus are based around freshly cooked meats, served in bakery-fresh brioche rolls with vibrant salads and seasonal grilled sides. Meat is sourced from McKee’s Farm Shop outside Newtownards, with a focus on flavour and freshness.

Typical BBQ menus feature marinated chicken, pork sausages and steak burgers. In winter, the offering shifts to include gratin potatoes, grilled vegetables and other hearty additions.

Festive bookings are limited and typically reserved for clients seeking something a little different. The setup lends itself to cosy gatherings, with hot food served in the open air and menus designed to suit the season. The BBQ menu still works brilliantly in winter, offering something warm, social and easy to enjoy even when the temperature drops.

One of the features that has made Table’s BBQ offering so popular is the level of attention given to dietary requirements. From the planning stage through to service on the day, Krystal and her team take steps to ensure guests with special diets are not treated as an afterthought.

Krystal said: “We’re known for looking after special diets, and it’s something we take seriously. We ask the right questions, plan ahead and keep meals separate wherever possible so guests can eat with confidence. Everyone should feel included and valued. That’s a big part of what we’re about.”

“While we can’t guarantee a completely allergen-free setup due to the mobile nature of our business, we always do our best to minimise risk. Menus are kept focused and well planned, and dietary needs are handled discreetly and with care so no one feels like a hassle.”

Table’s BBQ service is used for a wide range of events, from garden receptions in Belfast to coastal weddings, corporate away days, marquee weddings and family reunions, offering flexible outdoor catering across Northern Ireland. The trailer setup allows the team to operate in a variety of locations, with quick set-up and pack-down times making it suitable for both private homes and outdoor venues.

It’s also ideal for venues without kitchen facilities, including marquee weddings and remote sites where full catering might otherwise be a challenge.

The trailer is also a versatile option for all-day events, breakfast services or street food-style menus. For some corporate teambuilding days, the Table team has served breakfast on-site, followed by a lunchtime BBQ. Popular breakfast options include sausage and bacon baps or their signature breakfast hash. Street food favourites like burritos are also part of what we offer, keeping it flavour-packed.

“We started offering BBQs because we wanted to create something more relaxed. It’s delicious food, cooked fresh, with a bit of atmosphere. People really respond to that. It brings everyone together and feels a bit more special without being over the top,” said Krystal.

“Every guest should feel considered and confident in what they're being offered, never like an afterthought.”

The company has also developed relationships with tour operators and local venues, delivering BBQs for visiting groups who want to enjoy locally sourced food in a laid-back, welcoming setting. Krystal said the casual style of catering works well for both local and international visitors who are looking for something different to formal dining.

