Belfast’s Liz Thompson and Billy Finnegan from Larne, who both live with sight loss, will represent Northern Ireland in Scotland this week

Two Northern Ireland partially sighted bowlers are going for gold at the European Visually Impaired (VI) Bowling championship.

Belfast’s Liz Thompson and Billy Finnegan from Larne, who both live with sight loss, are representing Northern Ireland at the event in Ayr, Scotland this week.

Once a week Liz and Billy practice their sport at the Grove bowling centre in north Belfast, meeting up with other members of their visually impaired bowling group.

Liz, aged 66, who has been playing bowls for just over 18 months, is delighted at the prospect of attending her first European Championships.

She explained: “There are no words to describe how I feel. I never thought that I would ever be picked for something like this. I’m grateful for RNIB’s Olive Rodgers calling to my house and coaxing me to do this. She’s opened a lot of doors for me which I appreciate very much. It’s lovely that there are people out there for the likes of me and Billy that can help us.”

Pleased to be representing his country, Billy who is 71, said: “When I got the news that I was picked for the European Championships I was delighted. We’ve worked hard on our game and it’s great to receive this recognition.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity and honestly believe that if it wasn’t for bowls, I’d be sitting at home doing nothing. I travel from Larne into

Belfast to play. You can’t beat it. My reward is that it makes me feel normal, and in that I mean I feel good within myself. I’m out doing something that matters and I’m doing it independently. We have great coaches and I really enjoy the company of the group.”

Even though both Billy and Liz are hoping for gold at the championships, their involvement in the sport means more than just sporting success.

Liz continued: “To be honest, I can’t wipe the smile off my face. I look forward to every Tuesday to when I can get bowling again. We’re out there meeting people and getting involved.”

The weekly VI bowls groups that meet in Belfast and in Portrush are part of an initiative by the Irish Bowls Federation to promote the para-

bowls sport across the island of Ireland.

Ian McClure from the Irish Bowls Federation, added: “I work alongside Chris Mulholland on developing the sport of para-bowls throughout the

island of Ireland. This includes physically disabled bowls and visually impaired bowls at a grassroots level.

"We currently have two hubs in Northern Ireland, one in Portrush and one in Belfast. Our aim is to have representative teams competing at events like the Commonwealth games, World Bowls championships and the event this weekend, the European Championships in Ayr, Scotland.

"This year sees Ireland’s inaugural visit to the European Championships and it’s a very exciting opportunity for us. Both Liz and Billy are really looking forward to competing and they’ve worked hard on their game ahead of their first match on Saturday.

“The main difference a spectator will see between VI bowls and traditional bowls is that the VI competitors will have a sighted ‘bowls director’ on the green with them. This person will assist the VI player in judging distance and direction or communicate vital information the player needs to play their shot.

“I want to wish both Billy and Liz good luck for the championship this weekend and their success in reaching this level is testament to the fact that bowls is a sport for all.

"I’d like to encourage anyone to come along to either of the two hubs in Portrush Bowling Club or in the Grove in Belfast, and just give it a go. We provide all the equipment necessary and it’s proving to be a real hit with those who take part with a real sociable atmosphere.

Praising the team, RNIB’S community access worker Olive Rodgers, who is also part of RNIB’s Community Connection team, concluded: “Without the help of volunteers and the coaches, directors and green keepers, we wouldn’t have anything. It’s so important for blind and partially sighted people not to become isolated and the nature of sport, especially team sports, can really help.

“This programme is so important. It helps visually impaired people gain confidence and feel that they are part of a support network

and community that is there for them for as long as they need it.”

