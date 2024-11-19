Northern Irish schoolchildren to share vision for the future at landmark innovation conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new technology conference is set to hear from local Northern Irish school pupils on their hopes, concerns and aspirations for the future of our planet.

The Responsible Innovation Conference takes place on 29th November at the historic Belfast Harbour Commissioners' Office, and promises to be a critical event in shaping the future of technology and society.

The conference explores a crucial question: How can we align technological advancements with the needs of our future society to build a better world?

The keynote will be delivered by Katherine Yesilirmak, Deputy Director of Strategy and Projects in the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit for the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology.

Her talk, Getting Responsible Innovation Right: The Evolution of AI Assurance and Standards will explore the challenges of developing and using AI in a responsible manner, focusing specifically on the difficulties in ensuring AI systems are fair.

She will also discuss opportunities to establish an AI assurance ecosystem in the UK, aiming to enhance fairness in algorithmic decision-making.

Katherine will then be joined in a panel discussion with students from Ashfield Girls High School, Belfast Boys Model, Coláiste Feirste, and St Mary's Christian Brothers' Grammar School who will share their hopes, concerns and ideas for the future of the planet, offering their own insights on the priorities and values of the next generation.

Their perspectives will help guide discussions on the actions and principles needed today to build a better tomorrow. The conference will explore the intersection of technology, society, and ethics, covering topics like AI ethics, sustainable technology, corporate responsibility, and the circular economy.

This platform aims to advance ethical innovation by bringing together scientists, academics, corporate leaders, researchers, social entrepreneurs, and school pupils alongside innovation practitioners, policymakers, and civic leaders.

United by a shared vision, attendees will discuss aligning technological advancement with societal needs and environmental stewardship, sparking discussions and collaborations to shape a future of innovation that is ethical, sustainable, and socially responsible.

Additional speakers include Adrian Johnston, Belfast Innovation Commissioner; Tom Ebbutt, Director of Impact at B Lab UK; and Andrew Nethercott, CEO of Finnebrogue.

Virginia Portillo, Research Fellow at the Horizon Digital Economy Research, and Coordinator of Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) and Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) for the Responsible AI UK (RAiUK) Programme (UKRI) at the University of Nottingham (UoN), will present findings from a recent RAI-funded study alongside Paul Batterham, Head of Innovation at Kainos.

Discussing the need for responsible innovation in modern business, Paul Batterham shared: “The Responsible Innovation Conference goes beyond raising awareness—it’s about turning ideals into action.

By uniting leaders from diverse sectors, it provides a space to talk about critical issues like ethical AI, sustainable tech, and corporate accountability. It’s a chance to ensure that innovation serves humanity, equity, and sustainability.

Approaching innovation responsibly is essential for our future, urging us to look beyond short-term gains and consider the legacy we leave. This conference is a crucial step toward progress that benefits all, protects our environment, and upholds shared values.”

Curated by Kainos and supported by Digital Catapult, Matrix, Belfast Harbour, Belfast City Council, and Ulster University, Responsible Innovation Conference aims to be a landmark event for anyone committed to ensuring that technological progress is both impactful and responsible. F