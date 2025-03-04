Everyone brings the best dog home: Trio take over the lead as new managers of the Northern Ireland Crufts team following the stepping down of Lisburn man after 34-years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s three new Northern Ireland top dogs taking the lead at this year’s Crufts competition...and they’re not the four-legged kind.

Meet Lisa Craig from Belfast, Ballinahinch native Daisy Mulcahy and Tomb’s Helen Boyde, the new managers of the Northern Ireland Crufts team, who have stepped into the spotlight following the departure of Michael McCartney after an impressive 34-year tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An iconic figure in the world of dog training and competition, Michael (70) from Lisburn started the managers role in 1991 playing a pivotal role in preparing local dogs and their handlers for one of the biggest canine shows in the world.

However, for the first time this year, Michael is joining his wife Kate, Crufts obedience chief steward, in his new role as assistant chief steward – having made the difficult decision to step down from the Northern Ireland team manager position.

He explained: “Myself and Kate are now the new Crufts obedience chief steward and assistant chief steward. So I’ve had to give up my role of Northern Ireland team manager after 34 years.

“I’m obviously very sad to be stepping away from the role, but I’m confident that Lisa, Helen, and Daisy will continue the strong tradition we’ve built over the years. They have decades of combined experience in dog training and all three have represented Northern Ireland with various dogs over the years. They are more than capable of leading the team to even more success at Crufts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time this year, Lisburn man Michael McCartney is new assistant chief steward at Crufts having made the difficult decision to step down from the Northern Ireland team manager position

Reflecting on his three decades of leading the Northern Ireland pack at Crufts he continued: “My wife Kate and I have been running Glen Craig Canine Training for the past 40 years and then by natural progression we started training some of the dogs for Crufts.

"Handlers from throughout Northern Ireland started coming to us in preparation for the canine contest. In our first year we had seven dogs and over the 34 years this has grown..with one year having a record 25.

"As manager we’ve had numerous winners including Young Kennel Club, Obedience and Agility, both individually and team competitions. We’ve also had individual wins in both Inter-Regional Obedience competition and Dog Obedience World Cup as well as accolades in the special Pre-Beginners Finals and in the breed dogs competitions for looks and confirmation.

"I’ve always been proud of every handler and their canine for their dedication and hard work no matter if they get a rosette or not, they’re all winners in one way or another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured are two of the three new managers of the Northern Ireland Crufts team, Helen Boyde from Tomb and Daisy Mulcahy from Ballynahinch

"I can honestly say I’ve loved every minute of it as manager. But it’s time to move on and let others take the lead!”

As Crufts returns this Thursday (March 6) at the NEC in Birmingham, the new trio of managers already know they have ‘big shoes to fill’. With over 24,000 global canine competitors set to gather for a long weekend of doggie celebration, they are eager to make their mark.

Daisy added: "It’s been an honour to help lead this year’s team into the spotlight in the Inter-Regional Obedience competition this year at Crufts.

For the first time this year, Lisburn man Michael McCartney is joining his wife Kate in a new role as the Crufts obedience chief steward and assistant chief steward – having made the difficult decision to step down from the Northern Ireland team manager position

"We had big shoes to fill following Michael’s departure from the role and it’s been important to us to make him proud, not only because of the legacy he’s left us but because we ourselves and our dogs wouldn’t be where we are today without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a fantastic team this year and I want to wish them all the very best of luck as they go out onto the green carpet to strut their stuff. We are very proud of them and hope they have fun. Everyone brings the best dog home.”