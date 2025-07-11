Plan Ahead for Your Big Day with Sculptra - The Secret to Radiant, Natural Beauty by Dr Janice Brown Aesthetics & Skin
At her award-winning private clinic in Belfast, Dr Janice Brown offers Sculptra, an advanced injectable that stimulates your body’s own collagen production for gradual, natural-looking rejuvenation. Unlike traditional fillers, Sculptra doesn’t simply mask volume loss, it rebuilds your skin’s internal structure, offering subtle yet powerful results that evolve over time.
Why timing matters:
Whether you're preparing for your wedding, a milestone birthday, or a professional photoshoot, results from Sculptra don’t appear overnight. Most patients see their best outcomes between three to six months after starting treatment, making now the ideal time to begin.
"Patients are always surprised when we tell them to start early," says Dr Janice, who has over 15 years of experience and a Master’s Degree in Aesthetic Medicine. "Sculptra works with your biology to restore collagen and that kind of change takes time."
What makes Dr Janice different?
With a background in dentistry and expert knowledge of facial anatomy, Dr Janice combines medical precision with artistic vision. She is a proud member of the Aesthetic Complications Expert Group (ACE), placing patient safety at the heart of every treatment. Every plan is bespoke, built around your unique features, lifestyle and timeline.
Popular among brides, grooms and guests alike
Sculptra is suitable for both men and women and is especially popular among those wanting to enhance their appearance without looking like they’ve had ‘work done’. It’s a discreet treatment option for anyone seeking firmer, smoother, more youthful skin in time for a special event.
Your treatment journey might look like this:
- Week 0: Personalised consultation and first treatment
- Weeks 4–6: Second session
- Weeks 8–12: Optional third session for optimal results
- Weeks 12–24: Collagen production continues, revealing natural lift and contour
Sculptra also pairs beautifully with other treatments such as PDO thread lifts, Profhilo and anti-wrinkle injections, offering a holistic, phased approach to facial rejuvenation.
Get ready to glow
If you’re dreaming of luminous skin and lifted features for your special day, don’t leave it too late. Book your Sculptra consultation at Dr Janice Brown Aesthetics & Skin today and take the first step toward timeless, camera-ready confidence.