Political leaders launch 'save our theatre' campaign as a Northern Ireland 'key landmark' faces uncertain future
The East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Association (UUP) has rallied behind a campaign to preserve the historic Riverside Theatre at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, which faces an uncertain future.
This move follows a recent statement from the university’s vice-chancellor, who admitted that he could not ‘give any assurances’ about the long-term prospects of the theatre adding that it was ‘under review’.
Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks when he was questioned by Causeway Coast and Glens Council Alderman Yvonne Boyle at a meeting on Tuesday, January 7.
Robert Carmichael, chairman of the East Londonderry UUP Association, expressed concern over the announcement, highlighting the Riverside Theatre's significant role in the local cultural heritage. He emphasized that the decision to place the facility ‘under review’ had sparked alarm across Coleraine and the wider East Londonderry constituency.
Association chairman Robert Carmichael, explained: “The Riverside Theatre has been a major part of the rich cultural heritage of this region and the fact that Ulster University has placed this much-loved facility ‘under review’ has sent alarm bells ringing throughout not just the Coleraine area, but right across the East Londonderry constituency.
“That is why we in the East Londonderry UUP Association feel the need to launch our own ‘Rescue The Riverside’ campaign to ensure the long-term viability of the theatre, not just for the current community, but for generations to come.
“As an association, we urge the university management to seriously consider the damage which any move to axe the theatre would do to the performing arts and artistic community of this region. The theatre has become a key landmark enjoyed by many in the region since its launch in the Seventies.”
Also strongly backing the association’s ‘Rescue The Riverside’ campaign is Coleraine UUP councillor John Wisener.
He has issued a stern warning about the impact of any long-term plans to axe the region’s prestigious theatre, branding any such move as “tantamount to cultural suicide”.
Councillor Wisener said: “Since the Riverside Theatre opened in the 1970s, it has become an integral part of East Londonderry’s rich artistic and cultural heritage. Long-term, to lose such a valuable facility would be a devastating blow to the performing arts industry of our region and would to tantamount to cultural suicide.
“The Riverside Theatre, since its inception, has consistently provided an impeccable contribution to the life of the East Londonderry community over the decades. It is one of the artistic jewels in the crown in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.
“We must ensure that this shining light is not extinguished. I am, therefore, calling on our Council to work hand in glove with the Stormont Executive to find the necessary funding which will enable the Ulster University to maintain this much needed and much loved facility.”