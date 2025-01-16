Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Londonderry UUP launches Rescue The Riverside campaign to save much-loved theatre after news that much-loved facility is ‘under review’ has sent alarm bells ringing throughout Northern Ireland

The East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Association (UUP) has rallied behind a campaign to preserve the historic Riverside Theatre at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, which faces an uncertain future.

This move follows a recent statement from the university’s vice-chancellor, who admitted that he could not ‘give any assurances’ about the long-term prospects of the theatre adding that it was ‘under review’.

Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks when he was questioned by Causeway Coast and Glens Council Alderman Yvonne Boyle at a meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

Robert Carmichael, chairman of the East Londonderry UUP Association, expressed concern over the announcement, highlighting the Riverside Theatre's significant role in the local cultural heritage. He emphasized that the decision to place the facility ‘under review’ had sparked alarm across Coleraine and the wider East Londonderry constituency.

“That is why we in the East Londonderry UUP Association feel the need to launch our own ‘Rescue The Riverside’ campaign to ensure the long-term viability of the theatre, not just for the current community, but for generations to come.

“As an association, we urge the university management to seriously consider the damage which any move to axe the theatre would do to the performing arts and artistic community of this region. The theatre has become a key landmark enjoyed by many in the region since its launch in the Seventies.”

Also strongly backing the association’s ‘Rescue The Riverside’ campaign is Coleraine UUP councillor John Wisener.

He has issued a stern warning about the impact of any long-term plans to axe the region’s prestigious theatre, branding any such move as “tantamount to cultural suicide”.

Councillor Wisener said: “Since the Riverside Theatre opened in the 1970s, it has become an integral part of East Londonderry’s rich artistic and cultural heritage. Long-term, to lose such a valuable facility would be a devastating blow to the performing arts industry of our region and would to tantamount to cultural suicide.

“The Riverside Theatre, since its inception, has consistently provided an impeccable contribution to the life of the East Londonderry community over the decades. It is one of the artistic jewels in the crown in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.