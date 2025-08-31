Political opinion: Workers Party Youth Wing spokesperson welcomes extra special needs places

Odhran Cassidy, Workers Party youth wing spokesperson, has welcomed the extra special needs places to be crated by the Education Authority - a total of 1374.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cassidy said of the newly created SEN places there are potentially 100 children across 23 schools who may not be able to attend full time at the beginning of the school year because construction works are continuing into the new term as part of the large-scale effort to create additional accommodation.

He added: "There have been no details of the number of additional staff that will need to be employed and I would expect they will be getting permanent contracts of employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Special needs children will require individual educational support and opportunities to suit their individual needs medical and educational. While on face value this may look like a solution to a long standing problem, as always the devil is in the details."

Special needs children have a variety of different challenges and one size does not fit all.

Mr Cassidy added: "Parents need to know that the additional resources for staff and to meet the needs of the children have to be ring fenced and protected and an ongoing revenue stream will be provided and inflation proofed.