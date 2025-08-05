Power NI answers the call of County Tyrone charity

A voluntary underwater search and recovery organisation that supports the emergency services has described a four-figure donation from Power NI as an important “lifeline”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone Underwater Search and Recovery (TUSR) is benefiting to the tune of £1,000 from Northern Ireland’s leading energy provider as part of its ‘Brighter Communities’ initiative.

The additional money will ensure the independent voluntary organisation from Tyrone is available to assist the police, ambulance, fire service, and coastguard in the recovery of people during underwater search operations by providing their highly specialist services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although its work focuses primarily on the Tyrone, Dungannon and South Tyrone areas, it can provide assistance across Northern Ireland – and the northern counties – as required.

Pictured is Power NI representative Natalie McCrory with Malachy Foye, the Chairperson of Tyrone Underwater Search and Recovery.

From the start, TUSR has been powered by community spirit and local support, with this making it possible to fund training, and buy the equipment needed to carry out their work.

On average, TUSR volunteers respond to approximately 15 emergency calls every year, in all weather conditions, with the sole aim of helping in the recovery of a missing loved one.

The Chairperson of Tyrone Underwater Search and Recovery said the Power NI donation will allow it to keep making a positive difference and ensure its highly specialist skills are available as and when required. “To us at Tyrone Underwater Search and Recovery, every donation that we receive is more than just a gift – it is a lifeline,” explained Malachy Foye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the fuel that powers our boats, the light that guides our searches, and the strength behind every recovery effort,” Malachy continued. “The support means we can be there for families in their darkest hours, bringing hope, answers, and closure when it is needed.”

TUSR works with statutory authorities – and voluntary organisations – to promote mental health and wellbeing, while recycling programs and community events are just some of the fundraising initiatives it has organised recently to maintain operational capabilities.

Praising the work of the charity and its team of dedicated volunteers Ashleigh O’Neill, the Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI, said: “Tyrone Underwater Search and Recovery’s bravery and compassion in the most challenging circumstances is truly inspiring.