Power NI makes waves with Harbour Heritage donation

Northern Ireland’s leading energy provider has achieved Member status of a scheme that recognises employers committed to making Belfast a better place to both live and work.

The Belfast Business Promise is an ambitious city-wide initiative introduced by Belfast City Council and Power NI, which is part of Energia Group, is pleased its commitment to equality, inclusivity, civic engagement, and sustainability has been formally recognised.

The initiative is designed to support a community of organisations that are transforming the way they do business, with a focus on creating good jobs and fostering a sustainable, inclusive local economy. All participating employers begin their journey as ‘Supporters’, before they develop an action plan that allows them to work towards fulfilling clearly defined pledges.

The accreditation follows Power NI’s successful demonstration of how it meets five key pledges of the Promise, with these including: paying fair wages and providing secure contracts; working in partnership with local communities; protecting the environment; ensuring inclusive recruitment; and improving staff training, wellbeing, and engagement.

Gwyneth Compston, Energy Services Manager at Power NI, said: “We are all incredibly proud to have reached Member status as part of the Belfast Business Promise.

“It reflects the values that are deeply rooted in our company culture – supporting our people, our communities, and our environment. We are now focused on going even further by working toward Ambassador status, where we can lead by example, and encourage others to commit to positive change in our city.”

Power NI continues to serve over half-a-million customers across Northern Ireland and is actively investing in energy innovation, a greener future, and also community support through its Helping Hands and Brighter Communities funding programmes.

Gwyneth added: “Power NI continues to build on its long-standing commitments to responsible business practices and is now working closely with the Belfast Business Promise team to progress toward the highest level of recognition – Ambassador status.”