Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Radius Housing has officially launched its Age-Friendly Strategy 2024–2027, setting out an ambitious plan to improve the lives and communities of older residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch was attended by the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch, who endorsed the strategy and its forward-thinking vision.

The strategy builds on Radius Housing’s experience providing high-quality housing, care, and support for older people. It aims to address the unique needs of individuals aged 55 and over, with initiatives focused on promoting independence, enhancing community connections, and ensuring safety and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radius Housing’s commitment to age-friendly initiatives reflects a broader vision to improve health, quality of life, and community integration for older people

Radius Housing looks to the future with new age friendly strategy

Radius is a leading housing association, managing more than 14,000 homes across Northern Ireland. To support the needs and preferences of older people, their families and carers, Radius provides a range of housing tenures and support services, including sheltered housing, telehealth, housing-with-care and floating support across Northern Ireland.

Having pioneered the sheltered housing concept in Northern Ireland, Radius is the largest provider of independent living housing managing more than 4,100 properties.

Through the Radius Connect 24 service they provide personal alarms and sensors which are connected 24/7 to call advisors, a service which extends to over 30,000 households across Ireland providing support to anyone concerned about personal well-being, home safety or may be anxious about managing on their own. Last year this service managed over 180,000 well-being calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy is guided by Radius Housing’s core values—Great Places, Customer First, Empowering People, and Assured Business—and includes a detailed action plan with measurable targets. Central to the new strategy is an action plan which aims to promote and improve well-being & independence, empower people, delivery quality housing and drive long term sustainability.

Radius Chief Executive, John McLean, is Joined by Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch, as well as Radius Staff and Tenants to launch a new Age Friendly Strategy.

Launching the strategy, Radius Housing Chief Executive, John McLean, said: "The Age-Friendly Strategy 2024–2027 reflects our purpose of improving the lives and communities of our older tenants and residents. By addressing their unique needs, we aim to create an environment where older people can thrive, feel secure, and remain active members of their communities. We are delighted to have the support of Eddie Lynch and the office of the Commissioner for Older People as we launch this vital initiative."

Speaking to the residents at Loughview Fold, The Commissioner also emphasised the powerful impact of positive thinking on the ageing process. During his visit, he highlighted that adopting an optimistic outlook as we grow older can have profound physical and mental health benefits going on to say: