Residents rate Annadale Care Home as one of the top in Northern Ireland

Annadale Care Home in Belfast has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in Northern Ireland.

There are 423 homes in Northern Ireland with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

carehome.co.uk lists all registered care homes in the UK as well as genuine reviews, inspection ratings and detailed and transparent fee information. It also hosts a free expert care helpline to assist older people in their search for a care home.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people, with the top 20 care home groups receiving an award from the leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

Nearly a fifth of the UK population are aged 65 years or older, which equates to 12.7 million people. In 50 years, this is predicted to increase to 22 million, making up 27% of the population.

With demand for care homes set to grow, carehome.co.uk helps care seekers choose the right care home by ranking care homes using their reviews.

To search for care homes in Belfast go to: https://www.carehome.co.uk/care_search_results.cfm/searchtown/Belfast

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 360,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of UK care homes.

“Our reviews show the quality of a care home’s facilities, as well as the standard of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition and if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Annadale Care Home on being a Top 20 care home in Northern Ireland as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards for the highest rated homes will help simplify the search.”

Thulani Mthetho, Home Manager at Annadale Care Home, said:“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised as one of the Top 20 care homes in Northern Ireland by carehome.co.uk. This recognition is especially meaningful as it comes from the independent reviews of our residents’ families and visitors. It’s a true testament to the compassion, dedication, and hard work of our entire team. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and remain committed to maintaining – and continually improving – the high standard of care we provide every day.”

To view Annadale Care Home’s reviews go to:https://www.carehome.co.uk/carehome.cfm/searchazref/20007005ANNA

Please follow this link for the full list of winners: http://www.carehome.co.uk/awards/

