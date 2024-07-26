Strabane delivery driver goes the extra mile
During his usual delivery route, Dean visited the customer, who shared that she had purchased new pyjamas from George at Asda for her upcoming hospital stay, but they didn't fit her properly.
Without hesitation, Dean who has worked at Asda for two years took the pyjamas and promised to help the customer. At the end of Dean’s shift, he returned to the store, arranged for the refund to be put through, and then personally delivered the refunded amount to the customer on his journey home.
The customer was so touched by Dean taking the time out of his day to help her that she called the Asda Strabane store to praise Dean for going above and beyond, telling his managers that he had been so helpful, and she really appreciated his kindness and company.
Dean said: “Helping our customers is what we’re here for - when I heard about this lady’s situation, I knew I had to do something. I just wanted to make things a little easier for her during such a difficult time, and she was so appreciative of the gesture. It just shows how that little bit of extra kindness can really brighten someone’s day.”
Peter Graham, Food Hall Trading Manager at Asda Strabane, added: “Dean’s act of kindness is such a great example of the compassionate spirit of Asda Strabane's team, showing how small gestures can make a big difference in the lives of those who need it most. Well done, Dean.”
