Sysco announces new deals with three of Northern Ireland's most distinctive food and drink brands

The company has announced an exclusive distribution deal making it the sole Irish distributor for Long Meadow Cider’s award-winning pure apple juices, sparkling juices, and apple cider vinegar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sysco, Ireland’s specialist foodservice provider, has announced an exclusive distribution deal with County Armagh-based Long Meadow Cider.

Sysco will be the sole Irish distributor of the family-run producer’s award-winning pure and sparkling apple juices, and apple cider vinegar, which are now available to Sysco’s 11,000+ customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes off the back of a series of recent additions to Sysco’s growing portfolio of local brands, including Forest Feast, a Co. Armagh plant-based snacking brand introduced in May, and Maine 1949, the new premium range from QuenchCo Ltd., producers of one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic soda brands.

(l-r): Gareth Clements, Head of Sales, Sysco Northern Ireland, Alannah McKeever, Tourism and Sales Executive, Long Meadow Cider and Josh Hall, Head of Category and Trading, Sysco Ireland.

Speaking on the exclusive distribution deal and the recent additions to Sysco’s extensive portfolio Mark Lee, Chief Executive, Sysco Ireland, said: “We are delighted to introduce these three distinctive producers to the Sysco Ireland portfolio further strengthening our offering to our customers. The new partnerships with Long Meadow Cider, Forest Feast, and QuenchCo Ltd. underscore our continued commitment to championing exceptional local brands who share our values around sustainability, quality, innovation, and authenticity.”

A family-run business rooted in the orchards of County Armagh, Long Meadow Cider brings three generations of tradition, quality, and sustainable farming to its award-winning range of apple-based products.

Speaking on the exclusive distribution deal with Sysco, Alannah McKeever Tourism and Sales Executive, Long Meadow Cider, said: “Working with Sysco marks an exciting new chapter for our family business. Everything we do is rooted in family, tradition, and a real passion for quality. To have that recognised and backed by a company like Sysco is incredibly encouraging. Together, we’re growing something special and we can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for its globally inspired, locally crafted snacks, Forest Feast joins Sysco’s portfolio with a range that caters to rising consumer demand for natural yet indulgent, on-the-go snacks.

Odhran Magee, National Account Executive at Forest Feast, said: “Our Forest Feast snacks are growing +42% YoY, with fantastic loyalty across our consumer base. We want to make our snacks available to more consumers in more places. With listings that include fan favourites from 60% Cocoa Dark Chocolate Cherries to Salted Dark Chocolate Cashews (40g) and Honey & Sea Salt Roasted Nut Mix (40g), we are delighted to partner with Sysco who have an unrivalled reach across the Island of Ireland delivering to thousands of customers every day.”

Home to the newly rebranded Maine 1949 range – a nostalgic reinvention of one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved soda brands, QuenchCo Ltd., locally crafted, premium glass bottled sodas are free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives, and feature original, classic recipes including the Maine Pineapple Soda, American Cream Soda and Brown Lemonade.

Luke Harkness – Founder and MD QuenchCo LTD, said “We’re incredibly proud to work with Sysco in this new chapter of the Maine story. Maine has always been close to the hearts of people in Northern Ireland, and with Maine 1949, we’re bringing our heritage, unique flavours and quality into the premium foodservice space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our rebrand is about building something scalable and timeless while rooted in the brand people remember but elevated for today’s market. Sysco shares our values around quality and supporting local brands with a real story, and we’re confident this is the start of something big for Maine not just in the island of Ireland but even further afield.”